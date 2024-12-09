The Keep the Sheep campaign has unveiled a new “bin the ban” sticker in a bid to drum up support in metropolitan Perth for WA’s embattled live export industry.

The sticker, designed to be placed on residential wheely bins, is the latest weapon in the campaign to scrap Federal Labor’s impending ban on live sheep exports by sea.

Campaign spokesman Ben Sutherland said the policy — set to take effect in mid-2028 — was already “hurting regional areas”.

Some producers were deciding to move out of sheep production entirely, while others were reducing flock numbers or adjusting their breeding programs to suit the changing market.

“What Albo’s (Prime Minister Anthony Albanese) ban means is a reduction in sheep numbers, which ultimately means a reduction in spending,” Mr Sutherland said.

“It’s less money in donations for our sporting clubs, community events or at our regional small businesses.”

Camera Icon Livestock and Rural Transport Association of WA president Ben Sutherland. Credit: Olivia Ford/Countryman / RegionalHUB

Mr Sutherland — who is president of the Livestock and Rural Transport Association of WA — said the ban would not only affect farmers and truck drivers, with businesses such as stock agents, pubs and bakeries also feeling a flow-on affect.

“Ninety seven per cent of sheep exports depart from WA and it will be our State that will be hardest hit by the ban,” he said.

“It’s another example of WA being the casualty of Government policy made in Canberra without any regard to the impacts over here.”

Stickers are available via keepthesheep.com.au/bin_the_ban, or at the Keep the Sheep stand at the High Wycombe and Kalamunda markets throughout December.

A petition on the Keep the Sheep website had attracted 105,839 signatures at the time of writing.