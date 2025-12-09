Live export industry public acceptance lifts survey finds

The Australian public’s acceptance of the live export industry has grown substantially, with more than 80 per cent of participants in a national survey acknowledging its economic contribution. This sentiment has been confirmed through a series of national surveys conducted since 2019. Data science company Voconiq has compiled the most comprehensive and consistent view of Australian attitudes toward the livestock export industry over this period. The survey work was funded by the research bodies for livestock exporters and producers, LiveCorp, and Meat and Livestock Australia. Voconiq chief executive officer Kieren Moffat said it was clear the industry’s contribution to farmers, regional economies, and international markets resonated with the public. “More than 80 per cent of participants in the 2025 survey agreed the industry makes an important economic contribution to Australia,” he said. “This was up from 72 per cent in 2019, while 70 per cent agreed it helps overseas countries ensure their citizens have access to safe sources of meat. “We always look at two key measures including trust and acceptance — both have been trending up from the baseline, with the average level of acceptance moving from 2.89 in 2019 to 3.14 this year on a scale of 1 to 5.” Dr Moffat noted that animal welfare remains central to the community’s views on live exports, and surveys have consistently shown that people understand it is a complex issue. “For the first time, the ideological views of participants on whether livestock should be exported, and the treatment of animals in the supply chain, contributed meaningfully to overall attitudes toward the industry in our statistical modelling,” he said. “However, there was also a dramatic decrease in the number of participants concerned about conditions on live export ships, from 54 per cent in 2019 to 37 per cent in 2025.” Dr Moffat added that there was growing recognition that Australia’s animal welfare standards improve conditions in overseas markets, increasing from 54 per cent to 60 per cent. “When asked to weigh the relative costs and benefits of live exports, once again around three-quarters of respondents agreed that the benefits either outweigh (39 per cent) or are equal to (36 per cent) the costs,” he said. LiveCorp chief executive officer Wayne Collier said it was reassuring that the Australian community recognised the role of live exports in providing employment in regional towns and quality nutrition in destination countries. “The industry also knows how important it is to continue showing the public that it cares, and shares their desire for excellent animal welfare outcomes,” he said. “These surveys help us to understand the community’s reasons to support or feel concern about the industry, so we can provide the right information to shed light on its performance in these key areas.” To find out more, visit livecorp.com.au.