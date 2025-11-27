Planning is under way for the next year’s WA Livestock Research Council’s Livestock Matters Forum, with organisers revealing it will be held at Moojepin Merinos, 30km east of Katanning, on March 18. The forum will bring together sheep producers, researchers, and industry leaders to discuss current challenges, explore research developments, and identify opportunities across the sheep industry. The event will be hosted by Hamish Thompson, one of WALRC’s newest producer members, who runs the innovative Merino stud with his family. Mr Thompson said his interest in participating with WALRC was from the standpoint of being an innovative Merino producer that remains at the forefront of “tackling industry challenges”. At the forum, he will present the latest research, developments, challenges, and opportunities across the sheep industry. Producers will also have the chance to contribute their priority issues, helping ensure WALRC’s future priorities continue to reflect the real-world needs and perspectives of producers across WA. WALRC chair Dr Bronwyn Clarke said producer input would help guide future research priorities and ensure the research council continued to focus on issues that matter most to the State’s producers. WALRC was established by Meat and Livestock Australia to improve consultation with levy payers and industry stakeholders in WA’s agricultural region and southern rangelands. The council’s producer members review research and development project proposals to identify those that best respond to the needs of southern region WA red meat producers. A key strength of WALRC is its ability to connect the State’s red meat research community with the producers they service. Council members maintain strong industry connections and participate in priority-setting forums scheduled each autumn. Further details and registration information for the forum will be released soon.