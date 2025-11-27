Meat and Livestock Australia has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with AuctionsPlus, enabling sheep breeders to integrate Sheep Genetics data into online stud listings for the first time. This innovation is seen as a significant step forward in driving genetic progress and transparency across the Australian sheep industry. Buyers will now have direct access to verified Australian Sheep Breeding Values within AuctionsPlus’ enhanced digital catalogues. AuctionsPlus was established as an online auction platform giving the digital community the opportunity to trade, connect, and grow. Its collaboration with MLA ensures producers and purchasers can make more informed decisions based on trusted genetic information, supporting productivity and profitability across the supply chain. AuctionsPlus chief executive officer Wyn Snyman said the integration brought together the power of genetic data with practical, easy-to-use tools that benefited the whole industry. “MLA’s Sheep Genetics is an incredibly powerful resource for the industry, and AuctionsPlus is proud to provide the interface that ensures this data can be fully utilised by those buying and selling breeding stock in the sheep industry,” he said. “AuctionsPlus is the only auction platform in Australia to enable sellers and buyers to leverage the power of Sheep Genetics to market and select for specific ASBVs. “AuctionsPlus is committed to connecting ag, and funded this innovation to drive productivity, underpin sustainable and profitable farming, and build stronger, more resilient supply chains.” MLA manager for Sheep Genetics Peta Bradley said the partnership reflected MLA’s commitment to delivering tools that accelerate genetic improvement. “Providing easy access to ASBVs through AuctionsPlus empowers breeders and buyers alike,” she said. “It’s about making genetic data practical and accessible, so producers can select animals that align with their breeding objectives and production systems. “The integration builds on MLA’s longstanding investment in Sheep Genetics, which underpins programs such as Merinoselect and Lambplan.” Ms Bradley said these programs aimed to deliver world-leading genetic evaluations, helping producers target traits that drove on-farm performance, including reproduction, growth, and fleece quality.