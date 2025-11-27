Australian livestock producers have faced an unprecedented period of market volatility in recent years, with swings in cattle and sheep prices reaching record extremes. Rabobank’s research report, Managing Increased Volatility in Australian Livestock Markets, released in October, found volatility had long been a feature of livestock markets. The report discovered that the volatility was created from both the scale and frequency of price swings that have intensified during the past five to 10 years. The agribusiness banking specialist analyst team believe this high level of volatility would likely persist in Australia’s livestock sectors for the “short to medium term”. In the past five years, the report found that both cattle and sheep prices had reached repeated record highs — each exceeding previous peaks by about 20 per cent — only to then fall to the lowest levels seen in the past decade. But prices have been on another upward trend since 2023. RaboResearch senior animal proteins analyst Angus Gidley-Baird said the increased level of volatility seen in Australian livestock markets had not been consistent across other markets, either locally or globally. He suggested that while macro geopolitical and economic developments have an impact, there were factors affecting Australian livestock markets which have led to this higher price volatility. Mr Gidley-Baird said while there was a clear relationship between rainfall and livestock prices — with good seasonal conditions driving demand and prices higher, and dry conditions having the opposite effect — increased price volatility was not simply a reflection of more variable rainfall. “While rainfall and confidence are important, they don’t account for the magnitude of recent price swings,” he said. “Other factors including industry structure, debt levels, and global market dynamics are increasingly influential.” The RaboResearch report found a combination of these contributing factors were likely behind the extremes in livestock market volatility.