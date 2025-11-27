It’s been a season of surprises for Moora farmer Andrew Caldwell, but after months of hard work, he’s seeing the rewards. Mr Caldwell — who manages a 7500ha farm owned by the Sweden-based Rausing family — is among many farmers feeling “pleasantly surprised” by some of the top-end yields this harvest. The good result comes after a topsy-turvy season that tested both patience and paddocks. Mr Caldwell, who has managed the property for nine years, described this year as “a bit of a strange one”. A dry start, followed by significant growing season rainfall has led to record yields, but waterlogging across paddocks with heavy soils has taken the shine off in parts of some paddocks. “Overall we feeling pretty positive and excited by the results we are seeing,” Mr Caldwell said. “Yields are above expectation, but the rain we had in such a short time and our heavy soils means we lost some crop. “The rain that fell in June, July and August was well above average and in such a short period of time.” About 520mm of rain has fallen across the property this year, including 470mm of growing season rainfall. This year, the 7500ha property has been put to about 6100ha of crop — with a near even split of about 2000ha of wheat, barley, canola and hay and about 50ha of oaten hay for the farm’s sheep or to send to the hay export market. The remaining farmland has been left to run about 2000 Merino breeding sheep. Originally from New Zealand, Mr Caldwell met his now-wife Katie while they were both living in the UK — with the Perth girl bringing her Kiwi beau home to WA before they moved to Moora. The move to WA came after Andrew spent a couple of harvest and seeding seasons working on farms in the Esperance area. These days, they are happily part of the Moora community. Ms Caldwell, a registered nurse, works at Moora Hospital. They have two children — four-year-old Charlie and two-year-old Billie. Agriculture is in Mr Caldwell’s blood, after growing up on a sheep and beef farm at Hampden on New Zealand’s South Island. After a very dry start to the year, the season’s opening finally came with 20mm of rain falling on May 29 and 30. “We put most of our crops in dry . . . but from June onwards, it didn’t stop raining,” Mr Caldwell said. “It has been a bit of a challenge for our soil type, with heavy, loamy soils making trafficability difficult.” The crops were sprayed using tractors and planes this year, but the team also had to contend with a few bogged machines. Mr Caldwell and his team — which includes a second-in-charge, four full-time staff and harvest casuals — started harvest about two weeks later than usual on November 6. Most of the grain is delivered to CBH’s Moora receival site — conveniently right next door to one of the paddocks. About 80 per cent of the farm’s feed barley is sold direct to feedlots. Harvest is a busy time of year for Mr Caldwell, but also one to appreciate the “great industry” WA agriculture is. “There is so much opportunity here,” he said. “I love the fast-changing pace of agriculture, the technology and precision agronomy side of it. “WA is in the forefront of that in Australia, and it’s just a great industry.”