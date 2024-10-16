The Albanese Government “doesn’t have a plan” to help WA sheep farmers transition away from live exports, a prominent industry leader has told hundreds of producers at a major industry convention in Perth. Australian Livestock Exporters Council CEO Mark Harvey-Sutton made the comments last week during a heated panel discussion at Meat and Livestock Australia’s updates forum. Federal Labor has yet to reveal much of the detail of its $139.7 million transition package, nearly a year after a consultation panel tasked with investigating how and when to end the trade submitted its final report. The 214-page report was released publicly almost seven months later, on May 11, the same day Labor finally announced a May 2028 shutdown date for the live sheep trade after taking the policy to the 2022 election. At the time, the Government denied it was running late in providing support for WA’s sheep industry, despite the panel’s recommendation the report be released by the end of last year. The Government was also five months late in announcing the four-year “phase-out” time line, according to the panel, which stressed the importance of providing enough time for stakeholders to make adjustments. Speaking at the MLA convention on Thursday, Mr Harvey-Sutton said Labor’s argument the ban would increase opportunities for onshore sheepmeat processing was a red herring. “I’m not meaning to play down the prospects for the sheep industry in WA, but because live exports is just so important, the Government doesn’t have a plan on how to transition. It simply doesn’t,” he said. Mr Harvey-Sutton said live sheep exports underpinned food security in parts of the Middle East where it was preferred — even “demanded” — by consumers. “It is one of the great misnomers . . . that the markets in the Middle East are going to transition to chilled and frozen meat,” he said. “They already import a significant amount of chilled and frozen lamb, and that segment of their market that actually seeks livestock, that’s incredibly important.” Domestically, Mr Harvey-Sutton said live export — along with the wool and meat processing industries — created competition and was crucial to ensuring WA maintained a “viable sheep production sector”. Countryman has yet to secure an interview with Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins despite numerous requests since she took over the portfolio from Senator Murray Watt in late July. In response to written questions, the Tasmanian MP has repeatedly issued the same written statement claiming the Government took the policy to the election and was “implementing it in a consultative manner to ensure certainty for the sector”. “The legislation has passed the Parliament, and I am focused on ensuring a smooth transition,” Ms Collins said in her latest statement to Countryman on Friday. “I’ll continue to meet with farmers and industry stakeholders to progress this package and more information about the transition support programs will be available soon.” Ms Collins did not directly respond to questions including what measures were being taken to ensure the WA sheep industry supply chain did not fall behind, and whether Labor would consider extending the ban time frame to account for the time lost.