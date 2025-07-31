WAFarmers’ top boss says marketing investment is needed to position Merino meat as a premium brand to futureproof the WA sheep industry, which is bracing for the end of live sheep exports. WA sheep industry members have been looking at ways to ensure the industry would thrive in the long-term, concluding that creating a premium global brand out of the “high-quality” sheep meat would do just that. Calls have been made for the Federal and State governments to assist in bringing this idea into fruition. WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington said Merino meat had the potential to reach global recognition. However, he said significant investment in marketing the product would be required. He said new marketing could ride off the back of the “iconic” Merino wool brand fostered by Australian Wool Innovation and Woolmark, and that tips should be taken from the successful marketing campaigns of globally recognised brands such as Japan’s Waygu beef. “We’ve already seen what’s possible,” he said. “Australia has already done it with the wine industry. “Margaret River is now synonymous with premium Australian wine, thanks to decades of State, Federal and industry collaboration.” The Federal Government announced an $139.7 million live sheep export transition package on July 15, off the back of its ban on live sheep exports by sea by May 1, 2028. The funding has been described as “not enough to keep farmers in sheep”, while Mr Whittington said failing to include Merino meat marketing — as advocated for by industry — was a “missed opportunity”. “At the very least, we should have had global marketing experts come in and provide advice to the industry of the potential of building a brand. Otherwise, you’re just competing in the sheep meat market,” he said. “With that market now being phased out, we face not just a challenge but a rare opportunity to reimagine the future of the sheep industry in Western Australia. “It’s time the WA Government stepped up.” Currently, Meat & Livestock Australia are the main promoters of Australian meat and promote Australian lamb as a category rather than by specific breed. While MLA supports brand-specific marketing initiatives, investment has not been made into marketing Merino meat as a sole product despite research having found Merino animals performed very well on eating quality metrics. General manager for research development and adoption Sarah Strachan agreed there was potential for Merino meat to be positioned as a premium product, particularly where producers and brand owners could demonstrate superior eating quality and other differentiating traits. “While breed is not a predictor in the Meat Standards Australia model, MLA supports brands in establishing specifications and marketing strategies that highlight breed-specific attributes,” she said. Mr Whittington said building the brand would be a “slow grind” and “incredibly expensive” but worth the investment if other global brands were any indication. “Brand-building is the hardest thing . . . if we are very clever, we can build this brand out of nothing and it’ll lift the price of sheep meat,” he said. Mr Whittington said once the transition money had been spent and the price of lamb falls — as is the normal cycle — people will ask what’s next. “Eventually people are going to wake up that we’ve missed out,” he said. Sheep Producers Australia chief executive Bonnie Skinner said Merinos can deliver outstanding consumer outcomes. She said this concept was reinforced at LambEx 2024 when a Merino carcase beat more than 1,500 entries from 30 producers nationwide to win the AMPC Feedlot Carcase Competition. “As the industry pivots toward value-based marketing, the Merino remains an important contributor to the national flock,” she said.