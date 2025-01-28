Meat and Livestock Australia has put the call out for industry input into a new five-year strategic plan set to guide its operation and the services it delivers from 2025 to 2030. MLA managing director Michael Crowley said the producer levy-funded organisation was focused on ensuring the red meat and livestock industry was in a strong position to deal with “strategic challenges and opportunities”. Feedback is welcome before February 14 with plans to release the MLA Strategic Plan 2030 on July 1. “A core element of the strategic plan development is extensive feedback and consultation across the industry to hear directly from stakeholders,” Mr Crowley said. “This includes producers, peak industry bodies and Federal Government.” Mr Crowley said MLA had held more than 12 engagement sessions across the country during the past five months. Feedback is welcome “MLA is working with members to ensure we gather feedback on opportunities, risks, research, development, adoption and marketing priorities,” he said. Industry stakeholders can make their voices known via an online feedback form, with responses set to direct MLA’s focus and the services that are fundamental to the success of the industry. MLA members, levy payers, industry groups and stakeholders are welcome to have their say on key priorities and risks. To fill out the survey, visit the MLA website.