Meat and Livestock Australia has launched a new independent price indicator to help the live export industry make more informed decisions and drive profitability in the northern cattle trade.

The Live Export Price Indicator — the first of its kind — was developed in consultation with industry in response to the need to provide greater coverage of pricing trends to producers and participants throughout the supply chain.

MLA managing director Jason Strong said the live export industry played a “pivotal role” in the Northern Australia livestock sector.

“The Northern Territory currently accounts for about 10 per cent of the total national cattle herd, so it’s important that the live export industry has a measurable pricing indicator made available by an independent source rather than rely on anecdotal information,” he said.

“The LEPI will provide relevant, timely and independent information to support the live export industry to make more informed business decisions through connected data.

“Critical to the process was the consultation with livestock exporters who contribute their data to the Northern Territory Livestock Exporters Association, and provided regular updates on the indicator’s performance, its accessibility and accuracy.”

Camera Icon The Live Export Price Indicator was developed in consultation with industry in response to the need to provide greater coverage of pricing trends to producers and participants throughout the northern cattle trade supply chain. Credit: Cally Dupe / Cally Dupe

The LEPI represents the average sale price of male feeder cattle purchased by exporters for shipment via Darwin to Indonesia, and is released every second Tuesday for the previous fortnight.

All data shown in the LEPI is provided by livestock export companies active in the feeder cattle trade to Indonesia.

It is generated on the sale price of male feeder steers and bulls weighing 280–380kg liveweight.

In line with established terms of the trade, the indicator price is reported on a cents-per-kilogram liveweight basis and in Australian dollars.

MLA said the LEPI’s performance would be reviewed based on feedback from producers, users, exporters, and industry.

The LEPI was sitting at $4.70/kg when Countryman went to print on Tuesday afternoon.