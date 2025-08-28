Red meat industry participants with passion and flair for social media are being encouraged to apply for Meat and Livestock Australia’s Social Media Academy. Following the success of the inaugural workshop held at TikTok’s Sydney headquarters in April 2025, the fiscal year 2026 Academy returns on November 26-27, offering hands-on training in TikTok video creation, content strategy, and community engagement. MLA managing director Michael Crowley said academy participants would learn how to share engaging content with Australian consumers, helping to increase understanding and trust in the red meat industry. “Australian livestock producers are highly trusted by the community to raise high quality, nutrient-dense food and it’s imperative that customers continue to have these high levels of trust,” he said. “MLA’s Social Media Academy will assist producers in showing best practice in caring for livestock and the environment so customers can continue to feel good about eating red meat. “We’ll be doing this on social media where Australians are highly engaged in receiving and sharing information.” The inaugural Social Media Academy was a success, receiving an average rating of 8.6 out of 10 from participants. “Valuable feedback from those participants has helped us to refine and improve the program for the next cohort,” Mr Crowley said. “We had great feedback on the content of the workshop and the value it provided in building participants’ skills and capabilities on social media, and TikTok in particular, to engage a community audience on the red meat industry. “We want to keep building a network of Australian agriculture creators who are united in sharing the industry’s positive stories.” To find out more, visit the MLA website at Social Media Academy.