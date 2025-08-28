He’s the “steady hand” that has been involved with the Livestock and Rural Transport Association of WA for more than 30 years. And now Lake Grace Transport owner David Fyfe has been awarded a life membership with the organisation he says has given him some incredible friendships and a voice for industry. Its been nearly 40 years since he and his wife Christine founded Lake Grace Transport in 1987, after buying a 1978 Ford Louisville and painting it in the deep Brunswick green which is still the main colour of the Fyfe Transport fleet. During that time, they have ridden the highs and lows of the transport industry in WA — with the business starting as a two-person driving team to now having 13 Kenworth prime movers. They also have “multiple trailers”, and currently focus on carting grain and fertiliser among other agricultural commodities, as well as some general freight to service mining areas in the north of the State. Mr Fyfe has been a committee member of the Livestock and Rural Transport Association of WA for nearly 30 years, with his time including four years as president and seven years as treasurer. He is also the current vice president of the Australian Livestock and Rural Transport Association, a role that allows him to act as a spokesman for WA transporters on a national stage. In accepting the award, Mr Fyfe paid tribute to his family and others who had helped him “along on the journey” of starting and running a successful transport business. “My wife and family have put up with a lot of travel, and me being away,” he said. “I have made some unbelievable friends… and there are so many people that have put their heart and soul into our State and national groups. “And it is just great to be involved with such a great bunch of people.” One of the biggest topics Mr Fyfe has campaigned for over the years is improved driver rest stops, toilets and showers, a cause he said he would “forever be committed to”. “I have been at government and Main Roads for the past 15 years ... trying to get toilets and showers for the ladies and gentlemen of the transport industry,” he said. “During COVID-19, we were hailed as the heroes of the nation ... but the conditions and roads we put up with are substandard. We are given very little time by governments when it comes to improving conditions.” During his time running Lake Grace Transport, Mr Fyfe has involved his children Liam, Sheridan and retiring Fremantle star Nat Fyfe in the business wherever possible — with the kids taking part in ride-alongs and helping in the truck yards whenever possible. Labor MLA Jessica Stojkovski presented Mr Fyfe with the award on behalf of the organisation at the LRTAWA’s annual conference in Perth on August 23, describing him as a “passionate advocate for rural communities and transport”. She said his peers wanted to recognise him for the “countless hours” he had dedicated behind the scenes, and the times he had put the LRTAWA’s needs before his own. “He brings genuine passion to everything he does,” Ms Stojkovski said. “He has always been a steady hand and a strong voice for common sense and fairness ... and his shared knowledge has enabled him to generously represent members with dedication.” Conference emcee Mark Talbot, of Wedderburn Transport, said Mr Fyfe was a prime example of an industry leader.