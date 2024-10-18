Meat Standards Australia delivered a mammoth $326 million in farm gate returns to the nation’s beef producers in 2023-24, topping the previous financial year’s $259m record. MSA — a globally recognised quality grading program established by Meat and Livestock Australia in 1998 — confirmed the figure in its 2023-24 annual outcomes report, released on October 15. MSA program manager David Packer said this was a direct result of increased producer involvement and improvement, along with processors and brand owners extracting more value from the program. He said dedicated investment into research and development focusing on making all sheep and cattle eligible for MSA helped achieve the farm gate returns. “In the past year, more than 3.88 million cattle were presented for MSA grading through 42 Australian MSA-licensed beef processors, the most cattle ever consigned,” Dr Packer said. “This equates to over 50 per cent of all cattle slaughtered in Australia, with 3.64 million cattle meeting the minimum MSA requirements.” A total of 13,923 beef producers sent cattle for MSA grading, an increase of 2603 from the 2022-23 figure. Queensland processed the highest number of MSA-graded cattle by volume with 1.8 million head, which made up 45 per cent of the total MSA-graded cattle nationwide. Grainfed cattle made up 53 per cent of MSA-graded cattle in 2023-24, but the proportion of non-grainfed rose by six percentage points from 2022-23. In 2023-24, more then 2.37m lambs followed MSA pathways through 14 MSA-licensed processing facilities across WA, SA and NSW. Dr Packer said a number of processors were now able to trial higher eating quality lamb in both domestic and international markets. “Their aim is to understand consumer sentiment and willingness to pay for eating quality consistency, providing opportunity for branding of Australian sheepmeat underpinned by eating quality grading,” he said. “Several sheep carcase competitions have now included eating quality through the MSA sheepmeat cuts-based model, including the 2024 LambEx carcase competition. “This allows for participants and observers to understand current eating quality performance in balance with other value drivers such as feedlot performance or carcase weight, providing insights into opportunities for improvements.” In 2023-24, the average MSA Index that represents the eating quality of a compliant carcase was 58.36 — another record. “The MSA program continues to play an important role in contributing toward the red meat industry’s 2030 goal of doubling the value of Australian red meat sales and ensuring continued trust in Australian red meat,” Dr Packer said. MLA has also launched the new myFeedback online platform, designed to help producers make data-driven decision on farm. The platformed is centred on improving lean meat yields, carcase value attributes of eating quality, and health of livestock. Dr Packer said it was a valuable source for industry to access MSA grading and carcase data in one place. “This is an expansion to now include animal disease and defect information from participating processors, allows producers to assess all outcomes that drive performance and carcase value, and identify opportunities for the future,” he said.