See the pictures: WA Merino Week field days a hit

WA Merino week field days brought a steady flow of visitors to various venues throughout the Great Southern as they took up the opportunity to inspect some of the top rams on offer in the upcoming ram selling season. Day one was held on Tuesday, August 15, with 10 studs displaying rams at the Williams Sportsground, where local Tilba Tilba stud co-principals Stuart and Andrew Rintoul displayed their champion 18.8-micron fleece that was named the most valuable ($125) at the Australian Fleece Competition in July at Bendigo. The Rintouls also displayed an exceptional line-up of rams that were destined for judging at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo on August 17 and 18. Other field days included on-property venues at Nepowie and Eastville Park, and five studs displayed sheep at the Narrogin Ram Shed. Day two field days on Wednesday, August 16, included five on-property venues throughout the Great Southern. The Sprigg family’s East Strathglen field day at Tambellup was an opportunity to remember the late studmaster Rowland Sprigg, who died on March 28. Many visitors paid their respects to the “great man”, not just for his skill in breeding top-quality Merinos but as an exceptional athlete in his younger years, playing at a top level in country football and cricket. He is survived by wife Elizabeth and son Rohan, who were both pleased to receive condolences from the many visitors. Ram inspections continued at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo and Ram Sale on August 17 and 18, with 39 studs displaying a quality line-up for visitors to consider come sale time.