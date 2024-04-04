NSW cattle breeder Michael Crowley has been announced as Meat and Livestock Australia’s next managing director. His appointment follows an extensive recruitment process after Mr Crowley’s predecessor Jason Strong announced his resignation on November 30. MLA chairman Alan Beckett said Mr Crowley had extensive industry experience domestically and internationally, including several previous senior roles with MLA. These included manager of Meat Standards Australia, regional manager for MLA Europe and Russia, and general manager of Research, Development and Adoption, covering a 14-year period. Most recently, he was appointed chief executive at Herefords Australia, where he has been a board member for three years. His family also run a Poll Hereford stud near Barraba, two hours from his home in Armidale. “Michael’s knowledge of the industry and of MLA’s functions will see him well-placed to ensure MLA continues to deliver high impact services and outcomes for industry,” Mr Beckett said. “MLA is about to begin consultation and development of a new five-year strategic plan and we look forward to Michael leading that process.” Mr Crowley will be responsible for developing, refining and implementing MLA’s five-year plan, identifying key priorities in alignment with Red Meat 2030 — an industry-led initiative to double the value of Australian red meat sales by the end of the decade. “The Australian red meat and livestock industry is an exciting and dynamic industry,” he said. “MLA has a key role in driving that further through research and development, innovation, marketing and much more. “I look forward to working with the MLA team, its board, levy payers, peak councils, Government and all of our partners to deliver high impact outcomes for the industry.” Mr Crowley will start in the role on May 27.