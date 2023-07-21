Milk bottle awarded to dairy industry supporter Ray Pulford

After more than 40 years of supporting WA dairy farmers, service industry stalwart Ray Pulford was presented with the WAFarmers Dairy Section Milk Bottle Award this week.

Mr Pulford received the award from acting Dairy Section president Phil Depiazzi at Thursday’s WAFarmers Dairy Conference at Abbey Beach Resort in Busselton.

Mr Depiazzi said the Milk Bottle Award was in recognition of someone who has “made a major contribution to the WA dairy industry”.

“I’ve been given the very pleasurable task of awarding this to a very worthy person — Ray Pulford,” Mr Depiazzi said.

“Some outstanding people have won the award over the years, and Ray fits in well with those previous recipients.”

Mr Pulford has been involved in the dairy industry for more than 40 years, when he started working with Bunbury Rural Services in about 1980.

“He started there when I started my dairy career — we’ve been fortunate to go through our careers together,” Mr Depiazzi said.

“My first recollection of meeting Ray, apart from in the shop, was when BRS use to support the Holstein Association and use to sponsor the junior judging competition, and Ray was the guy that they sent along to do that.”

After working at BRS and managing another store, Mr Pulford bought Brunswick Rural Agencies, from which he continued servicing dairy farmers from Armadale to Albany.

“Nothing has ever been too much for Ray,” Mr Depiazzi said.

“It’s been wonderful to have a guy that has so much experience in there — we really valued that experience and guidance over the years, and not just from a business sense, he’s also been a great mate to a lot of us.

Camera Icon WAFarmers Daory Section 2023 Milk Bottle Award recipient Ray Pulford. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

Mr Pulford said he was “very surprised” and “blown away” by the award and had “enjoyed my years working with the dairy industry”.

“It’s been fantastic to me and my partners over the years, it’s a great honour,” Mr Pulford said.

“I’ve made a lot of friends over that journey and it’s a fantastic industry to be in — it’s been really great for me and my family.”

He said over the years he’d had his moments, but it had been a fantastic journey and “I hope it doesn’t end here”.

Mr Pulford said he had retired and was enjoying touring the State with his caravan.