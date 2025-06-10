Australia’s ability to respond to an emergent animal disease was put to the test in a lumpy skin disease outbreak exercise near the WA and Northern Territory border.

The trial was a collaborative State and Federal government exercise between the WA State Coordination Centre team and officers from the Northern Territory and Queensland.

The practice outbreak response used lumpy skin disease for the trial and ran over three days in May on a property near the border of WA and NT.

It gave trial attendees an opportunity to improve their animal disease response tactics and collaboration with industry and government.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development surveillance and control deputy chief veterinary officer Dr Marion Seymour said the test run provided an opportunity to build industry working relationships and test DPIRD’s response capability.

“We were fortunate to have staff from the KPCA and other industry members working in our planning team and in liaison livestock industry roles, and their combined local knowledge was critical in drafting our initial response plan,” she said.

“Developing strong relationships ahead of an incident also enables a swift and efficient response, with relevant communications able to be developed and disseminated through the most effective channels.”

Camera Icon DPIRD and KPCA participated in a national livestock emergency response in the Northern Territory exercise. Credit: DPIRD

Representatives from the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association took part in the exercise while working from the Berrimah Farm Science Precinct in Darwin.

Lumpy skin disease displays in cattle through symptoms including fever, loss of appetite, reduced milk production, skin nodules and reproductive losses.

The trial was funded by the Commonwealth Government through the Northern Australia Coordination Network.

“While we hope that we don’t have to call on the skills, knowledge and connections developed during this exercise, we know that if we do, we’re very well placed to respond,” Dr Seymour said.