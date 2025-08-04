Australia will start exporting animal-rendered products to Indonesia for the first time in seven years following a successful trade visit by Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins.

The breakthrough comes after Ms Collins travelled to Jakarta and West java last week to finalise a series of agriculture and biosecurity agreements, building on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s earlier visit in May.

A new bilateral protocol, signed during the visit, clears the way for six Australian establishments to restart exports of rendered products — including meat and bone meal from cattle and sheep — used primarily in animal feed.

The trade is worth more than $100 million annually to Australian producers.

Exports have been suspended since 2018 after the Indonesian Government raised concerns about the presence of pork material, traceability issues, and third-party packaging.

Six Australian establishments have been approved by the Indonesian Government to export rendered products.

Rendered products consist of meat and bone meal from bovines and ovines, and with the products primarily used for animal feed.

Wheat exports were was also on the agenda, with a protocol to maintain Australia’s export accessibility to Indonesia and ensure high biosecurity standards.

Export of wheat to Indonesia was valued at $1.76 billion in 2023-2024.

A mangosteen operational workplan was also agreed upon during the visit, ensuring biosecurity risks will be managed and providing an export route of the fruit.

Ms Collins additionally signed a memorandum of understanding between the two countries on biosecurity cooperation activities, and re-established a bilateral Forestry Working Group with the new Indonesian Ministry of Forestry.

Ms Collins said the Albanese Government continued to “strengthen” Australia’s partnership with Indonesia.

“It was great to travel to Jakarta to meet with my ministerial counterparts, where we finalised a number of two-way agricultural trade and biosecurity agreements,” she said.

“These agreements will ensure more of our world-class products are on Indonesian tables and will unlock significant benefits for farmers and producers in both of our nations.”

The two-way agricultural trade between Indonesia and Australia was valued at $5.5 billion in 2023-2024.

As part of the visit Ms Collins participated in trade events and and visited a feedlot in West Java.

“The quality, safety and reliability of Australia’s agriculture, fisheries and forestry industries are valued by our friends in Indonesia, and it’s great to see how our products support Indonesia’s food security,” Ms Collins said.