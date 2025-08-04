Quad bike deaths in Australia have fallen slightly since new safety standards were introduced five years ago, but experts say stronger enforcement and safety measures are still urgently needed. Researchers from the University of Sydney analysed 161 work-related quad bike fatalities between 2001 and 2024, finding that 95 per cent happened on farms, with rollovers causing nearly two-thirds of deaths. More than of half were due to crush or asphyxiation injuries, while 25 per cent involved head trauma. Three-quarters of victims were more than 50 years old. The study, published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health in late July, evaluated the early effects of the Australian Consumer Goods (Quad Bike) Safety Standard 2019, which came into effect on October 11, 2019. It found a small reduction in fatalities in the years after the safety standards came into force, requiring quad bikes to meet a stability standard to reduce rollovers and be fitted with an operator protector device to reduce crush and asphyxiation injuries. They must also now have tags and labels featuring safety warnings. Lead author Tony Lower, an honorary associate professor at AgHealth Australia, said it was early days for the standards and fewer fatalities could be expected as new quad bikes replaced the older fleet. “They are a really effective vehicle, but we just need to see them designed safely and used safely,” he said. He said while the drop was small and not yet statistically significant, the findings were promising. “While only preliminary, this research is positive news,” Professor Lower said. “It supports the early impacts of the standard in improving stability and the benefits associated with fitting operator protector devices. We will continue to monitor the data to provide robust assessment of the standard.” The authors also found that death toll trends varied by State and Territory. Although work-related quad bike deaths dropped after 2020 in Victoria and Queensland, NSW experienced a small rise. “One of the most notable findings in this study was that there was a significant reduction in quad-bike deaths related to rollovers in Victoria — beyond any reduction we saw in other States or Territories,” Prof. Lower said. “When the safety standard was introduced, the Victorian Government also put a focus on retrofitting existing vehicles with operator protector devices. “Victoria was also more proactive in requiring several other safety approaches such as helmet use and equipment maintenance — issuing a lot more improvement or prohibition notices. This is a model that other States should follow.” Adjunct Professor Terry Slevin, CEO of the Public Health Association of Australia, said quad bikes remained vital tools on farms but carried serious risks. “In addition to a number of deaths, around a thousand serious injuries a year result from quad bike use,” he said. “Measures to reduce this toll are welcome and appear to be helping. But more should be done. Enforcement and compliance are essential for the new standards to have a genuine effect. “Kids under 16 should not be riding them, and older blokes in particular need to take close care when riding them. “The best farm injury is the one that never happens. Most of these deaths and injuries are preventable.” A Farmsafe Australia report, released in mid-July, showed fatalities from side-by-side vehicles had overtaken quad bike and tractor accident deaths for the first time in 2024.