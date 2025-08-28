Meat and Livestock Australia and the Grains Research and Development Corporation are joining forces to support mixed farming businesses across Australia through producer demonstration site projects. Preliminary applications for the 2025 Partnership PDS open on Monday, August 25 and close on Friday, October 3. This renewed initiative continues to target producers operating livestock and grain enterprises across Australia’s mixed farming regions. The program aims to help producers demonstrate, adapt and validate innovative management practices and research outcomes within commercial mixed farming systems. The goal is to drive productivity and profitability gains across both livestock and grain enterprises. In 2025, four partnership projects commenced, with a fifth due to begin later this year. These five projects will establish 32 demonstration sites, engaging 49 core producers and more than 620 observer producers across the three GRDC growing regions. Mixed farming producers stand to gain hands-on access to cutting-edge research and practical innovations that can boost productivity and profitability across both livestock and grain enterprises. By participating in the joint MLA/GRDC PDS Program, producers can trial new practices tailored to their unique farming systems, learn directly from peers, and contribute to shaping climate-resilient, sustainable agriculture. Projects may explore opportunities to optimise pasture and grain crop productivity through improved soil health, targeted plant nutrition, and integrated pest, weed, and disease management. MLA project manager for producer demonstration sites Alana McEwan said the partnership with GRDC is a strategic collaboration designed to deliver locally relevant, on-farm projects. “This program empowers producer groups to explore and implement new practices that are grounded in research and tailored to their unique farming systems,” she said. GRDC acting senior regional manager south Courtney Ramsey said the importance of peer-to-peer learning and practical application of R&D would enable producers to engage directly with research in a way that’s meaningful and impactful for their operations. To find out more, visit MLA-GRDC Partnership PDS webpage.