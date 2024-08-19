Meat and Livestock Australia and the Grains Research and Development Corporation have joined forces to launch a new $2.1 million, four-year pilot project designed to increase the profitability of mixed farming businesses. The project aims to benefit commercial primary producers by showcasing new and alternative practices along with key lessons from scientific research and development. Preliminary applications are open until September 25 for mixed livestock and grain producers keen to host demonstration sites across WA, Queensland, NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania. MLA producer demonstration sites project manager Alana McEwan said partnering with GRDC was a “critical” step towards delivering better outcomes for mixed farmers. “The close linkages between MLA’s PDS program and GRDC’s national grower network in delivering impactful, on-farm, locally relevant projects created an opportunity to develop a partnership demonstration site program targeted towards mixed farming systems,” Ms McEwan said. “This partnership program will support groups of producers to demonstrate, adapt and validate the benefits of integrating new management practices, research and development outputs, and associated skills within the context of their commercial production systems.” GRDC senior regional manager south Stephen Loss said it was an important opportunity for industry collaboration that would support on-farm practice change and peer-to-peer learning, leading to production and profitability gains. “We know it can be challenging for producers to translate R&D into actionable practice change in the context of their local environment and farming system,” Dr Loss said. “This partnership will see the development of six PDS projects that will provide producers with a hands-on and guided experience to implement research on-farm which highlights profitability and productivity benefits to drive practice change.” It is hoped producer groups will be aligned with the six projects and in action by early 2025. Visit mla.com.au/extension-training-and-tools/pds-producer-demonstration-sites for more information.