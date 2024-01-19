The Buller family, of Karridale-based Monterey Murray Grey and Angus stud will host its 32nd annual on-property production sale on Tuesday, March 5, offering a quality line-up from decades of stringent selection. ANGUS With 40 years of continuous breeding focus on breed type, temperament, weight for age, fat cover and easy-doing qualities — it is very evident in the Monterey Angus sale bull team that ongoing selection has paid dividends in what has been a very tough WA spring. Monterey co-principal Gary Buller said his family’s Angus clients had managed to finish and market their calves to fit the exacting specifications for both Woolworths and Coles grids despite the tough spring. This reassured much confidence that Monterey’s sale bulls would scan favourably in late November and to no surprise, they exhibited higher than expected weights, EMA and IMF scans. Mr Buller said he attributed a portion of the favourable scanned results to the many numbers of Monterey sires scoring in the top one per cent of the breed for net feed efficiency. Looking at sires that weigh up, Monterey Matlock M168, M Missile M132, and M Juggernaut J260 all recorded in the top one per cent for NFI, and Monterey Far Out F177 (top 6 per cent NFI) and Prime Juggernaut N77 (top 4 per cent), Prime Katapault (top 20 per cent NFI, top 2 per cent for GL). Another outside selected sire used in the Monterey stud with a “strong team of sons in the sale” was Millah Murrah Tex K37 (top 2 per cent NFI, top 2 per cent docility). Seven new sires are represented in the sale that are “exciting types” with outcross pedigrees and the first of their blood line to be offered in WA. Mr Buller said the first crop of Texas Handyman Q464 sons would be sure to capture breeder’s attention — “his progeny present as soft, very well-muscled with length, impressive butt profiles, great heads and super quiet natures”. “Banquet Quarter Pounder Q252 hit the headlines when sold to a Millah Murrah Syndicate for $64,000 to Top Banquet’s sale,” he said. “We our offering Q252 sons from our first calf heifers as highly versatile types.” Monterey has three other Banquet sires represented in the sale including B Qudos Q483, B Quimper Q064 and B Quirky Q209, that was a $30,000 son of B Nixon. Mr Buller said the Banquet stud was renowned for having clients topping weaner sales all through the western districts of Victoria. “As an added bonus Banquet is regarded as one of the elite cow herds in Australia — Banquet Dream Y301 is arguably the top-performing cow in Australia,” he said. “Breeders have been impressed with the size, growth, quality, and docility of Banquet bulls’ progeny — B Qudos Q483’s progeny has been consistently described as exceptional.” Mr Buller said other sires that were sure to attract attention at the Monterey sale included Prime Dusty R41 — “an incredibly deep bodied, thick individual with enormous volume, softness, that was mated to heifers with no assists. “Prime Keystone R38, again, joined to heifers with no assists,” he said. “This Landfall Keystone son has enormous growth — top 5 per cent for 400-day and 6 per cent for 600-day, top 5 per cent for CWT, top 12 per cent for DTC, Top 15 per cent for scrotal. “He also has a brilliant spread with below average BW of +3.2 and 600-day growth at +147. Both Prime sires (R41 and R38) have yearling sons catalogued for our sale.” Other sires represented at the sale will include Monterey Matlock, M Missile, M Mascot and Millah Murrah Compliment L238, all with appealing sons on-offer. MURRAY GREYS For the past 20 years, Monterey have been the largest registered herd of Murray Greys in Australia or for that matter “on the planet”. “The scale of our cow herd allows for real selection pressure to be applied, resulting in high-calibre bulls from elite females in the breed,” Mr Buller said. “Putting this into perspective, for the past 14 years Monterey has topped the Premier Murray Grey Sale 13 times with females from our herd. “It’s no small feat — the Premier Sale attracts entries from all States in Australia.” At the recent Nutrien Specially Selected Heifer Sale, Scott River Trading owners Tony and Kate Mostert topped the Murray Grey section at $2450 and averaged $2320 for their five pens. Scott River Trading holds the overall top-priced record of this sale at $4500 for a pen of progeny by Monterey sires. Mr Buller said without doubt, the depth and quality of this year’s Monterey sale team was “outstanding and even more so, given the way spring snapped off”. “The sale bulls have weighed and scanned far better than expected,” he said. “In particular, the level of marbling (IMF) has continued to increase substantially which offers breeders the scope to purchase bulls that will improve the level of marbling and eating quality. “Impact sires include Monterey Nixon N289 whose first son offered topped last year’s sale selling to Queensland breeders on the Atherton Tableland.” Mr Buller said Nixon produced a fantastic draft of sons with growth, muscling, softness and docile temperaments. “Our heifer specialist, M Mainland also has some brilliant low BW sons in the sale,” he said. Other sires represented include Monterey Limitless L198, M Lucky Strike L100 and M Marvellous, all with high-calibre sons catalogued. Five new sires represented include Monterey Quake Q222 — “massive volume, easy-doing and light birth weight calves that really grow”. “Monterey Quality Q2, a son of Willalooka Unity U99, was mated to heifers with no calving issues despite being a very well grown bull,” Mr Buller said. “Monterey Quadrella Q207 is most impressive and is producing easily born progeny that develop quickly with terrific shape, weight for age and eye-catching quality. “Monterey Revelation R29, a Limitless son retained the same year Reflection sold, has proven to be the sire of the quietest line of calves we’ve ever had, and they are very good. “Monterey Monarch M278, who was top price in our winter sale has line of spring drop sons that have outstanding growth and butt shape.” All bulls are fully vaccinated, tested free of BVDV and semen evaluated. Free delivery to all regional centres including Geraldton and Esperance and locally to farm. MONTEREY MURRAY GREY AND ANGUS STUD Sale: Tuesday, March 5, at Karridale On offer: 80 bulls, 20 females Information: 0419 958 579