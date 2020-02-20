Monterey sale hits $12,000 top with Paratrooper P90

One of the Monterey’s top Angus sires has produced the $12,000 top-price bull at the Buller family’s 28th annual production sale last week.

Held last Wednesday at the Buller’s Karridale property, a catalogue of 38 Angus bulls and 36 Murray Grey bulls — plus a selection of females and calves from the two breeds — were offered by both Landmark and Elders.

Twenty-nine Angus bulls sold for an average price of $6276/head, while 32 of the 36 Murray Grey bulls offered were sold for an average price of $4215/head.

Elders Margaret River agent Alec Williams said the Angus bulls had more competition compared with Murray Greys.

“A lot of areas in the State which have prominent Murray Grey herds have experienced a very dry season thus reducing bull buying interest,” he said.

“Overall, the sale, which offered genetic diversity, was a good result with a good clearance and better-than-expected average prices.”

Camera Icon Elders agent Alec Williams assisted with four Murray Grey bulls secured by the Avery family, of Scott River. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The sale-topper, Monterey Paratrooper P90, a 912kg 22-month-old Angus bull sired by Monterey Monolith M47, was secured by Landmark Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs for an undisclosed buyer.

Mr Abbs said he selected the bull, “just a May-born calf”, for its excellent muscle pattern, which was expressed in its 122cm squared eye muscle area and 6.8 per cent intramuscular fat.

The $11,500 second top-priced bull, Monterey Phoenix P157, sired by Millah Murrah Docklands J193, was secured by Scott River Trading principal Tony Mostert.

Mr Buller said P157 was an impressive bull with colossal weight, depth and softness with a long, strong topline.

Mr Abbs was also bidding on behalf of Bunbury account Peter Ryan & Co which secured a Millah Murrah Compliement L236 Angus son for $10,500.

New buyer at the sale Joe Davies, of Manypeaks, paid $10,000 for a Millah Murrah Lakeside L69 son.

Mr Davies said the bull, which represented outcross genetics on both the sire and dam sides, would be used over second calving Angus cows to produce steers for a feedlot.

“We liked his depth and thickness while being very soft,” he said.

Nillup producer David Reed secured two Angus bulls for $8500 and $6000.

In the Murray Grey catalogue, repeat buyer Marilyn Hanson, of Shell-Dee Murray Greys at Kingaroy in Queensland, paid the $8500 top-price for Monterey Plato P22, which was sired by Monterey Megaman E158.

Camera Icon Marilyn Hanson, of Shell-Dee Murray Grey stud, and Monterey stud co-principal Gary Buller with the $8500 top-priced Murray Grey bull, Monterey Plato P22. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

“We selected the bull for its outcross genetics and its visual correctness and well balanced figures,” she said.

The 890kg 22-month-old bull, with its exceptional carcase structure, recorded Estimated Breeding Values of +32, +55 and +78 for 200, 400 and 600-day growths.

Scott River account WC BE & DC Avery, which is a commercial cattle enterprise, secured two sons of Monterey Lucky Strike L100 for $8000 each and a third for $4500 with Elders agent Alec Williams bidding on the Avery family’s behalf.

Four Murray Grey bulls will be heading across the boarder to South Australia with Mr Abbs securing Monterey Prospect P18, for $7500, on behalf of a buyer, while Silver Angus stud, of Jupiter, SA, secured two bulls for $6000 each.

Volume buyer was an undisclosed corporate account taking six Murray Grey bulls for an average price of $4167, through Elders State livestock manager Simon Wilkinson.

Canning Vale account GM Atwell was volume buyer of Angus females securing three PTIC cows for an average price of $2917, while also buying a PTIC cow and calf unit for $2500 and one heifer calf for $1750.