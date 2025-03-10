A Karridale-bred Angus bull sold to the sale top-price of $19,000 at the Buller family’s Monterey Murray Greys and Angus 33rd Annual Production Sale, where buyers had quality options on black and grey coated beef bulls. The sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, was held on March 4 and offered a total of 78 bulls, with 63 sold for an average price of $8523, up $432/head on last year when 66 bulls sold for an average price of $8091. ANGUS The Angus catalogue offered 39 bulls with 32 sold to a top of $19,000 and average price of $8656, up $218/head on last year when 32 sold to a top of $19,000 and average price of $8438. The sale topper, Monterey Useful U940, was sold to long-time buyers Robert and Sharron Griffiths, who trade as Marawa Farms in Cranbrook. Mr Griffiths said they selected the stylish bull to go over some select cows in his family’s 180-head breeding herd. “The bull represents outcross genetics for our herd and we appreciated its physical conformation, which will be a great contributor to both our commercial calves and the prospect of breeding self-replacement females,” he said. The 944kg April 2023-drop Monterey Useful U940, offered as lot 4, was sired by Monterey Matlock M168 and out of Monterey Elegant Q72. Monterey Angus stud co-principal Gary Buller described the bull as having a “brilliant Angus head with great body depth, thickness, and added maternal strength of his dam — one of our best proven matrons”. First-time buyer Darren Best of Silverback Farms in Northam was drawn to the sale and was impressed with Monterey’s presentation of its Angus sale bulls. Silverback Farms cattle hand Belinda Grinham had her work cut out to select 10 of the best in their volume buying order. “We aimed for good conformation to put over our 800 Angus breeding herd,” she said. Mr Best was happy to secure his first Monterey Angus bulls (10) to a top of $15,000 and average price of $9400, as he threw up his hand bidding on the top end of the catalogue. “We have been building numbers and are pleased with our selections today,” he said. His bid of $15,000 on Monterey Uniform U119 showed he was keen to take home a Millah Murray Complement L238 son out of dam Monterey Elegant P161 as offered in lot 9. This May 2023-drop bull weighed 872kg and came with “terrific structural integrity, coat quality, an excellent carcase and very placid temperament”, according to Mr Buller. Mr Best also was successful on a Monterey Rum Runner R176 first-drop son (M Unique U140) for $13,000, and a Prime Payweight S68 first drop son (M Update U68) for $11,000. He also secured a Texas Handyman Q464 son (M Utilise U117) for $10,000 and a Millah Murrah Tex K37 son (M Unfailing U136) for $9000. Long-time Esperance buying account Telina Downs secured a Millah Murrah Compliment L238 son (M Ultimatum U159) for $11,000 and a Monterey Missile M132 son (M Uplift U203) for $9000. Ten Purebred 2023-drop Angus heifers (pregnacy tested in calf) were sold for $2000/head to account Nutrien Livestock in Manjimup. MURRAY GREY The Murray Grey catalogue offered 39 bulls, with 31 sold to an equal top of $18,000 and average price of $8387, up $622/head on last year when 36 bulls sold for an average price of $7765. The two equal sale toppers sold to two buyers: one to an AuctionsPlus online bidder who trades as AJ & DT Collins, and the other to Busselton account RH Norman & Son. Monterey Ultimate U37, a April 2023-drop son of Monterey Northern Light N85, was secured by Nutrien Livestock agent Thomas Spencer for $18,000 on behalf of the AuctionsPlus bidder. This 858kg bull, offered as lot 22 with “stud sire potential”, was described as having “proven calving ease and terrific growth”. Mr Buller said the big silver bull, out of Monterey Magnolia N50, had “faultless structure — a terrific head with shape and volume”. Top-selling Monterey Union Jack U58, by sire M Quake Q222, was secured by Betty Norman and her son Henry, who were looking to buy soft-skinned low birthweight (+3.5) bulls to put over their breeding herd of 500 females. “We been buying Monterey Murray Grey bulls for more than 20 years,” Ms Norman said. The Normans also secured M Uptown U160, by M Rob Roy R218 for $11,000, with its noted calving ease. The volume buyer of Murray Grey bulls was repeat buyer Mark Forrester of Kanandah station in Kalgoorlie. After six years of drought conditions, Mr Forrester said a big drop of rain (641mm) had drenched his pastoral station during last year’s monsoon low from January to March. “It was the most amount of rain I’ve ever had experienced in our country,” he said. With Kannandah calves able to take up the abundant diversity of natural feed, they finished at between 290 and 450kg and were marketed for the first time to Teys Australia in South Australia at a “substantial premium”. Mr Forrester said the broken drought meant his family’s 500 calves were able to make weight and be marketed as certified organic beef in the US. He was more than happy to come back to Monterey with the good news and his buying order of seven Murray Grey bulls to a top of $13,000 and average price of $7857/head. “I was selecting for growth, softness, and calving ease for commercial performance in the bush,” he said. Mr Forrester’s $13,000 bull, Monterey U Bewdy U32, by M Revelation R29, had “tremendous balance, growth, and power with impressive structure, great muscle development, good bone and a real sire’s outlook”. MONTEREY MURRAY GREY AND ANGUS PRODUCTION SALE BULLS Offered: 78 Sold: 63 Top price $19,000 Average: $8523 ANGUS HEIFERS Offered: 23 Sold: 10 Top price: $2000 Average: $2000