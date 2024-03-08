A Karridale-bred Murray Grey bull named T Bone sold to a top of $25,000 to a NSW stud interest at the Buller family’s 32nd Annual Production Sale. The $534,000 grossing sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock and interfaced with AuctionsPlus on March 5, catalogued 72 Angus and Murray Grey bulls, with 66 sold for an average price of $8091. That was down $1797/head on last year, when 76 bulls sold for an average of $9888. The Monterey Angus section of the catalogue offered 36 bulls and sold 32 to a top of $19,000 and average of $8438/head, while the offering of 36 Murray Grey bulls sold 34 to a top of $25,000 and average of $7765/head. MURRAY GREY The $25,000 sale topper, Monterey T Bone T55, was bought by NSW-based Maefair Murray Grey stud principals Guy and Emily Burnett, with Nutrien Livestock Bridgetown agent Jamie Abbs bidding on their behalf. The 2022 March-drop “standout” young sire weighed 910kg and was sired by Southend Narssist and out of Monterey Showtime Q49. The bidding was competitive on this stylish “powerhouse” of a bull that Monterey stud co-principal Gary Buller thought so much of that he retained a portion of semen share rights, particularly for international semen sales. “So much style, power, and breed character all wrapped in a quality slick coat and displaying fantastic structural integrity,” he said. The bull came with top 1-5 per cent EBV growth figures including +36, +56, and +85 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights along with a carcase weight of +53. Mr Burnett, who established Maefair in 2016, said he liked the bull’s depth and smoothness, as well as his “tracking ability”. “He represents outcross genetics and will complement our breeding program with his balanced figures and eye muscle area (+2.5),” he said. The Burnett family run 140 Murray Grey breeders and have secured seven Monterey bulls and 25 females in past sales. They also secured Monterey Sensational S270 for $10,000 for his ability to breed quality replacement females. The $22,000 second top-priced bull, Monterey Super Trooper S286 (PB), was secured by repeat buying account WC, BE & DC Avery in Scott River. The “magnificently” well-fleshed 2021 December-drop 974kg bull carried “fantastic” softness, quality structure and “super cruisey” temperament and was sired by Monterey Limitless L198 and out of M Magnolia K59. Commercial cattleman Darrell Avery said the bull had a quiet temperament and was very soft fleshing type to work over the cow herd. The Averys also secured a Southend Narssist son, Monterey Turbo T51, for $14,000. Volume buyer was Kalgoorlie-based Kanandah Station pastoralist Mark Forrester, who secured 13 bulls to a top of $8000 and average price of $5538/head. “We had 100mm of rainfall from cyclone Lincoln, otherwise I might have not bought so many bulls,” he said. Mr Forrester runs up to 3000 Murray Grey and MG cross Brahman breeders over 1.2m hectares, with calves sold into the organic beef market. ANGUS The $19,000 top-priced bull, Monterey Top Hat T22, sold to Gingin commercial account S & A Clifton. Shahni Clifton, who was bidding on behalf of her family, said she was after the bull’s “growth and power” to put quality weight in their calves and replacement heifers. “We run 200 mostly Angus breeders and sell calves into the feedlot trade at about 400kg,” she said. Ms Clifton said her first pick, M Top Hat T22, represented outcross genetics. “I couldn’t believe we were the successful bidders,” she said. The 2022 March-drop weighed in at 948kg and was the heaviest bull in the draft. Mr Buller said it was another “terrific” Banquet Qudos Q483 son that could have been easily retained. “He is a big, powerful bull that moves effortlessly and comes with a modest birth weight (+4.0) and fantastic growth and calving ease,” he said. The $13,000 equal second top-priced bull, Monterey Touch of Class T81, was secured by SA-based Silver Angus stud principals Richard and Cathy Koral. Mr Koral said the Monterey Mascot M188-sired bull represented new genetics and had all the prospects of a top sire. “He has cover, size, and structure with exceptional shape,” he said. Busselton producer Brad Smith secured his second Monterey Angus bull, M Titanic T145, for $13,000. Mr Smith said he admired the bull’s softness and depth and feet with a balanced set of figures. He said the bull would go over first cross Simmental-Angus cows, with calves sold to Woolworths. “The bull represents new genetics for our 280-breeding herd and I will retain replacement heifers,” Mr Smith said. Taking in a first visit to Monterey, Victoria-based Banquet Angus stud principals Stephen and Noeleen Branson were keen to see some of their genetics offered at the sale, with a Banquet Qudos Q483 son topping the Angus catalogue to their delight. The couple secured Monterey Thor T186, sired by M Patriarch P102 and out of Monterey Vanilla D101. Their $5000 investment in a first Monterey bull will be put over Bennevis Rambo R230 daughters. “The Monterey component, with its magnificent head, will add size, length and bone,” Mr Branson said.