A Manjimup-bred Angus bull sold to a top of $19,000 at the Muir family’s Mordallup Yearling Angus Bull Sale that raised $14,000 for Dolly’s Dream. The annual sale held at Boyanup saleyards on April 17 and conducted by Nutrien Livestock and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, resulted in 55 bulls sold, from the 64 offered, for an average price of $7455. This was down $4058/head on last year when 71 bulls sold to a top of $30,000 and average price of $11,513 — the “season being what it is” with low market prices and a lack of confidence in a any quick turnaround. But being in the game since 1956, the Muir family managed to smile through this sale low, knowing their sale was well supported by many loyal repeat buyers — who know the value in the Mordallup genetic pool. At the top of the list of those in the know and back for more of the same, was Margaret River-based Vern Mouritz, who secured a monopoly of well-bred sons of Mordallup sire Bakadjoo P40 to put over some of his family’s 1300 Angus breeders. “I have had great success with this line and like the style,” he said. Mr Mouritz secured five early catalogued sons of M Badadjoo P40 to a sale top of $19,000 and average price of $15,200 — so good is the sire’s influence. Mordallup studmaster Mark Muir catalogued the sire as a “real meat machine — with muscle from top to toe”. “He is more of the old true type of Angus we all love to see,” he said. “His daughters will feature prominently in the maternal line of sale bulls in time to come.” Anyone of the five sons that Mr Mouritz secured could have topped the sale — as even as they were — but after monopolising the first three sons, competitive bidding on the fourth son determined the ceiling price — which he would have gladly surpassed. The sale topper, Mordallup Nabajup U239, offered as lot 13, was catalogued by Diana Muir as a “lovely gentle natured bull with smooth as butter skin”. “A classic P40 son, stylish, free moving with meat right down the legs — it says a lot about a sire when you see a line of bulls that are so consistent,” she said. The 658kg Mordallup U239, by P40 recorded moderate Estimated Breeding Values of +54, +88 and +114 for 200, 400 and 600-day growth weights. With Mr Mouritz taking the volume buy on the P40 sons, the competitive bidding slowed to the more realistic market values with the next best sale topper sold for $14,000 to Cowaramup-based producer Mark Harris, who trades as Treeton Lake. Mr Harris said Mordallup Titan U161, sired by Brookwood Titan J32, would provide outcross genetics into his self-replacing Angus 200- head breeding herd. Securing the three last P40 sons were Nutrien Livestock Manjimup agent Ben Cooper who was successful with bids of $9000 and $5000, while Karridale-based Tomasi Grazing farm manager Kevin Owen paid $6000. Mr Owen also secured five bulls to a top of $8000 and average price of $5800 on behalf of repeat Victorian buying account Murroka. Before the start of the sale, Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly offered a signed Donald Bradman souvenir bat donated for a “worthy cause” by Waddingham Rural Agencies directors Chris and Michelle Waddingham. It demanded “strong bidding” support and was knocked down to Bells Pastoral Seeds principals Terry and Lynne Bell, of Boyanup, with all proceeds going to Dolly’s Dream charity. MORDALLUP ANGUS YEARLING BULL SALE Offered: 64 Sold: 55 Top price: $19,000 Average: $7455