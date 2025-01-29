The Muir family of Mordallup Angus stud in Manjimup will host their Annual Yearling Bull Sale with 80 lots on offer at the Boyanup saleyards on March 26. Bull buyers can expect a quality line-up of genetics that breed true to type with “hard to find” performance. Mordallup stud principal Mark Muir said the sale bulls ticked all the boxes in growth, longevity, fertility, and power. “Yearling bull buyers know they’re getting more bang for their buck in affordability as compared to buying a two-year-old bull with the potential of two extra years of working life,” he said. “The sale showcase includes our new and proven sires that we have invested in to give true, genuine Angus style. “Sires include Turiroa R439, Kayjay Meatpack R410 and Millah Murrah Quartz Q29 – they have stamped their mark into their progeny after crossing over our Mordallup herd the way we hoped they would.” Mr Muir said New Zealand cattle were well known for their structural correctness and easy doing abilities, and Mordallup’s new sires would provide buyers an opportunity to secure a slice of the Angus breed future. “These New Zealand sires will be a great benefit to any herd,” he said. “They will provide better heads, bodies and feet. “Their future daughters will be admired in years to come.” Presenting at “another level” homebred sire Mordallup R365, with its deep stud pedigree will also be represented at the sale. Mr Muir said R365 had a tremendous drop of calves with growth and were capable as herd improvers. Also impressive are first-drop sons of Millah Murrah Quartz Q29. “Quartz was predominantly used over heifers and the odd cow, progeny are showing great body shape and constitution,” Mr Muir said. Other new homebred sires with “power and performance” will debut including Mordallup R365, Mordallup Pindi T418, Mordallup Lazarus T54 and Mordallup Lazarus T32. “We believe that this year’s team of bulls is some of the best bulls we have ever bred, and we recommend buyers don’t miss out,” Mr Muir said. He said the sale would offer enough genetic variation to allow producers to bolster their genetic bank. “From client reports, the yearling bulls sold last year have had outstanding results of conception rates and they are very happy with their yearling bulls. This has been repeated every year as these young working bulls out-perform many buyers’ expectations.” The Muirs annually DNA profile all their young bulls for sire verification and conduct a HD50K genomic program to better improve the evaluation of Estimated Breeding Values for growth and carcase traits. The bulls are also semen tested fertile and extremely capable of working. The Muirs endeavour to maintain a high standard of herd health. Their entire female herd is annually vaccinated with 7in1 and Pestigard, while their sale bulls have been BVDV ear-notched free, vaccinated with Pestigard, 7in1, Vibrovax, Rhinogard and Bovillis, to qualify for the Immune Ready guarantee. The Mordallup herd is also J-BAS 8 accredited. “Trust us with your breeding program and enjoy our genetics in your paddock,” Mr Muir said. To find out more, visit mordallupangus.com.au or follow on Instagram or Facebook. MORDALLUP ANGUS STUD SALE; Wednesday, March 26, at Boyanup On offer: 80 bulls Information: 0427 691 001