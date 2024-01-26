Bull buyers need to look no further than the Mordallup Angus Yearling Bull Sale when it comes to selecting their requirements, according to stud co-principal Mark Muir. The Muir family’s annual sale will be held at the Boyanup Sale Complex on April 17. Mr Muir said as yearling bulls become more and more desirable, Mordallup had increased its offering to about 70 yearling bulls — “to give buyers extra choice on the selection of young sires”. “With the short growing season coming to an early end this year, good genetics become so much more valuable to beef producers,” he said. “Genes that help do-ability and this year’s sale team again has that constitution that goes along way when the environment gets tougher. “Those extra kilos on your weaner calves, and a cow that has better doing-ability to get her through the summer and autumn months, make things easier.” Mr Muir said It’s all about maximising the animal’s potential and ensuring that their genetics are making extra dollars. “It’s a profitable choice when taking home a Mordallup stamped yearling bull that’s going to give you that genetic gain,” he said. New leading sires New Industry leading AI genetics from around the world will be represented at the Mordallup sale including Ellingson 3 Rivers, Brookwood Titan J32, Premier Gaurdian J12, and HF Alcatraz 60F. Other sires with easy-birth traits include S S PowerPoint and Mordallup Black Onyx Q39, and a time-proven sire to look for will be Mordallup Moorook M51. The line-up will also have many new and returning homebred sires represented including Mordallup Bakadjoo P40, and M Confirmed R6 while M Stunner R73 will debut and feature prominently in the sale team. Mr Muir said sons of Mordallup Renown P42 had some of the heaviest weights ever recorded at the stud at weaning time. “We are extremely happy with the sale bulls that are showing great muscle expression and weight for age — they have outstanding growth and maturity and will be ready to work,” he said. “From positive client feedback — the yearling bulls sold last year have had excellent results with conception rates.” Mr Muir said the yearling bulls sold in past years have outperformed many buyer’s expectations. DNA and genomic-proven “Annually, we DNA profile all the young bulls for sire verification and conduct through the HD50K genomic program to better improve the evaluation of EBVs for growth, and carcase traits,” he said. “Many bulls to be catalogued sit in the top one to 5 per cent for growth and carcase EBV traits — they are semen tested fertile and extremely capable of working.” Herd health Mr Muir said the Mordallup’s stud team maintained a high standard of herd health. “All our breeding females are annually vaccinated with 7in1 and Pestigard, and the sale bulls have been BVDV ear-notched free, vaccinated with Pestigard, 7in1, Vibrovax, and Rhinogard, to qualify for the Immune Ready guarantee,” he said. “Mordallup is a J-BAS 8 accredited herd.” Worth the wait Mr Muir said bulls that had growth, power and stuctural soundness, were not easy to find — “it’ll be worth the wait for the Mordallup Angus Yearling Bull Sale. “Trust us with your breeding program and enjoy our genetics in your paddock,” he said. For more information, view mordallupangus.com.au or on Instagram or Facebook.