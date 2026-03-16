The Federal Government’s move to release millions of litres of additional fuel from Australian stockpiles has been welcomed by the country’s peak farming body for “critical” agriculture operations. Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen announced on Friday the minimum stock obligation for diesel would be reduced from 2.7 billion litres to 2.2 billion litres. Petrol’s minimum would be reduced from one billion litres to 700 million litres. National Farmers’ Federation president Hamish McIntyre said the release of fuel and diesel supplies was an important step for the regions as independent fuel retailers struggled to top up their bowsers through the spot market. “The release of diesel supplies is especially important, given how critical it is to agricultural production,” he said. “Trucks, tractors and fishing boats all run on diesel. It’s essential for harvesting crops, transporting livestock and fodder, and getting food and fibre to market.” A Liberty Oil service station in Albany has placed restrictions at bowsers, with each customer only allowed to fill one container with up to 25 litres. Mr Bowen said the release of supplies would take time to move through the long and complex supply chain to regional areas. “We continue to see expected ships arrive in our ports,” he said. “However, a huge spike in demand has led to local shortages in many parts of regional Australia, and imports will come under further pressure should the conflict in the Middle East continue. “There is no need to stockpile or hoard fuel — take what you usually need so that no one has to go without.” If farmers are unable to access the fuel supplies needed in the lead-up to and during the crucial upcoming seeding season, growers could leave paddocks bare. “Australian agriculture depends on reliable fuel access every day,” Mr McIntyre said. “Right now, farmers are heading into planting and harvest windows where diesel use spikes. “Ensuring fuel reaches farm businesses is essential to keeping food moving from paddocks to plates and ports.” The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has called on the fuel industry to explain skyrocketing prices, and wide variations between service stations across the country. “We know that many consumers are doing it tough and are frustrated by the rapid changes they have seen,” ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey said. “We expect petrol retailers to explain to us and the Australian public how they have arrived at their prices.” The NFF urged the ACCC to act “swiftly” if anti-competitive behaviour was discovered. “It’s encouraging to see the ACCC already increasing its scrutiny of fuel markets. If anti-competitive conduct is already occurring, enforcement actions must occur quickly,” Mr McIntyre said. “We know every single Australian is feeling the pinch at the pump, but if these price hikes continue, it could mean the difference between a farmer planting a crop or leaving the paddock bare.”