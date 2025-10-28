The Great Southern town of Mt Barker has celebrated a major milestone — 25 years of cattle sales and operations at its regional saleyards, which opened in 2000 following strong community and livestock industry support. Since opening, the Mt Barker Regional Saleyards has become a vital hub for cattle producers and processors across the Great Southern region, and beyond, with around 1.6 million head of cattle passing through its gates over the past quarter-century. Before the establishment of the new facility, the Shire of Plantagenet operated out of saleyards on Woogenellup Road, which had been in use since 1969. About 60 people gathered at the saleyards on October 23 to celebrate the cattle operation’s historic milestone. Shire of Plantagenet president Len Handasyde — who is the saleyards’ advisory committee presiding member — was the event MC, saying the saleyards stimulated the local economy while providing state-of-the-art services for the region’s cattle industry. “The yards turnover some $100 million annually and with the multiplier effect, we see a good influence into the local economy from the revenue from these yards,” he said. “Ratepayers contributed considerable in the early years in the establishment and handling the debt load of the yards. “These highly functioning and well-regarded yards now operate as a standalone business unit within council operations and are fully self-funded.” Since its opening, the saleyards has undergone continuous improvement with the installation of an irrigation system to irrigate paddocks along the western side of the site. Other upgrades include modified outloading ramps, soft floor matting, additional ramp and pens at the receival end, water tanks, NLIS scanning, new panel scanners, and weighbridge weigh cells. During his speech, Mr Handasyde also paid tribute to former shire presidents Ken Clements and Kevin Forbes, as well as former WA Agriculture Minister Terry Redman for their “effort and perseverance” in establishing the facility. About 67,000 head of cattle pass through the Mt Barker saleyards each year, with the one millionth animal sold there in 2016. He also credited retired stock agents Charlie Staite and Harry Carroll for their work establishing the modern livestock facility. Mr Staite and Mr Carroll, former operators of Carrol Staite Agencies, travelled to the Eastern States — at their own expense — to compile research for the establishment of the current saleyards. “Back in 1994 a group of producers and councillors saw the need for these yards somewhere in the region and it was decided to look at this site,” Mr Handasyde said. “Albany and Plantagenet formed a joint venture and investigated the proposal, went over east to look at various yards to get an idea of what to build and what features needed to be included. “There was a great deal of good will around the initial approach to establish the yards, and this is the result.” John Fathers, shire deputy chief executive, was acknowledged for overseeing the continuing improvements made to the site. Current manager Greg Moore thanked attendees for the recognition of the saleyards’ economic, social, and cultural value and impact to the cattle industry on a local, State, and national level. “A special mention to the saleyards staff for their commitment to operating the facility in a professional manner, which gives producers the confidence their cattle will be well treated in an environment that provides a fair and competitive market,” he said.