A pair of Gingin-bred Droughtmaster bulls sold for the equal top price of $24,000 at the Thompson family’s 4th Annual Munda Reds Droughtmaster Bull Sale, where the full catalogue of 133 bulls all sold and $22,000 was raised for Telethon. The Bos Indicus Week day one sale was conducted by Nutrien Livestock and interfaced with AuctionsPlus. It resulted in an average price of $7045/head, which was down $981/head on last year when 136 bulls sold for an average price of $8026. There were 54 stud bulls that sold for an average price of $8629/head and 79 commercial bulls that averaged $5962. Munda Reds Droughtmaster stud co-principal Michael Thompson welcomed a large crowd that included 25 registered bidders. He acknowledged stud managers Ben and Olivia Wright, who “put up a good selection of genetics with enough depth for everyone”. “This year’s Telethon bull was the best yet and we know how important this wonderful fundraising is,” Mr Thompson said. Warrawagine Cattle Company managing director Rob Jowett secured the special Munda Reds Telethon bull, his fourth consecutive purchase to tally $82,000 in four years, with all proceeds donated to WA’s disadvantaged children. “Telethon is a great cause and I compliment Michael Thompson and his team for their generosity and for putting up such a special bull,” he said. Munda Reds stud co-manager Olivia Wright said it was appreciated that Mr Jowett felt as strongly as the team at Munda do for the Telethon cause. Queensland-based Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Dane Pearce fired up the crowd, with lot one selling for $10,000 to Denmark-based DC Wright Droughtmaster stud co-principal Cinnamen Wright, who was looking to infuse another Munda bull into her nucleus. Values reached an equal top of $24,000 for lots 10 and 11 when return Queensland-based buyer Paul Laycock of High Country Droughtmaster stud outbid the competition. “These bulls have very strong genetic backgrounds — I have had 100 per cent success rate with Munda bulls,” he said. “They (bulls) are well tested for fertility and are extremely good doers. I run my cattle in harsh country and the cows survive off natural vegetation.” Mr Laycock’s sale toppers included Munda Iron Fist, sired by Wajatryn Industry D5, and Munda Ironjack, by Kapalee Game Changer D5. Munda Reds stud co-manager Ben Wright said Iron Fist was one of the best bulls offered by the stud. “He (Iron Fist) has extra thickness across the top and a touch more frame and bone,” he said. “Ironjack has plenty of bone and muscle — he is pure kilos of beef plus a beautiful head and tidy sheath.” Mr Laycock said he would put both bulls over maiden heifers in his family’s stud herd of about 500 breeders. Mr Jowett, who was the volume buyer, began his 33-bull buying order with lot 3 before reaching a top of $20,000 in the stud bull catalogue for lot 24, Munda Inherit (PP). “I was aiming for double polled bulls with sound fertility, a tidy underline and good weight for age,” he said. “We run a 14,500 pure Droughtmaster commercial breeding herd in the Kimberley and Pilbara and aim for 85 per cent calving.” Mr Jowett’s purchase of 33 bulls, including the $22,000 Telethon commercial bull, averaged $9667/head — a telltale sign he is bullish on Australian pastoral beef coming out trumps against any US tariffs. “We could be indirectly effected by US tariffs, but if China decides to buy more Australian beef due to this trade war, that would be in our favour,” he said. Newman-based Ethel Creek manager Richard Gratte was back to the sale securing eight bulls to a top of $15,000 and average price of $8875. “I was chasing double polled bulls with a tidy underline with good muscle and bone to run in our 6000 head Droughtmaster cross Shorthorn herd,” he said. Fitzroy Crossing-based GoGo Station manager Chris Towne secured 13 commercial bulls for an average price of $4308/head. “Our calves mostly are marketed for the export trade, but we’re looking to selling more to feedlots more often,” he said. “We run about 2500 Brahman cross Droughtmaster breeders and select bulls on soundness and good temperament.” Mr Wright said the sale may have been hampered by a lack of seasonal rainfall in the north. “Bulls sold for fair values, and we are pleased to have accomplished a 100 per cent clearance with the strong support from many repeat buyers,” he said. Mr Pearce said the sale was a positive result given the current cattle market and seasonal conditions. “Any sale that has a 100 per cent clearance is a successful sale in my books,” he said. After the sale, Welshpool-based Easy Fence owner Nat James offered a cattle crush with all proceeds donated to the Keep The Sheep campaign. Gingin cattle producer Jamie Davies was the successful bidder at $6500. “I was happy to support this good cause, and the crush will go to good use at my Kalgrains property,” he said. MUNDA REDS DROUGHTMASTER BULL SALE Offered: 133 Sold: 133 Tope price: $24,000 (2) Average: $7045