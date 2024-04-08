Droughtmaster bulls sold to a top of $38,000 at the Thompson family’s third annual Munda Reds Sale which also raised $18,000 for WA children, with buyer Rob Jowett of Warrawagine Cattle Company graciously securing his third consecutive Telethon charity bull. This “special bull” generosity inspired a heartfelt sentiment from Munda Reds stud principal Michael Thompson when he welcomed buyers to the April 8 sale. “We all know how important children are. Get behind that bull because it’s for a good cause,” he said. Mr Thompson and his wife, Sue, who both feel very fortunate to have many “wonderful” grandchildren, were thrilled to offer their third Telethon bull. “Telethon is an incredibull fundraiser,” they said. Mr Jowett, who runs 15,000 Droughtmaster breeders at Warrawagine Station in the Kimberley and Pilbara, said Telethon was a “wonderful cause”. “Michael and his team should be congratulated for putting up such a good bull,” he added. As the sale’s volume buyer, securing 16 stud bulls for an average price of $10,687 and nine commercial bulls for an average $4833, Mr Jowett said he was chasing double polled bulls with high fertility and mobility. “They also must be structurally correct with tidy sheaths and have great ability to walk,” he said. Mr Jowett, a long-time supporter of Munda Reds, said this year’s bull values were reflective of the dry season, but the evenness of the sale team, was “excellent” and the genetics “suited WA conditions”. Mr Thompson and his stud managers Ben and Olivia Wright aim to help commercial producers by offering the best Droughtmaster genetics in WA “that we all need to keep improving with”. Munda Reds offered 80 stud bulls that resulted in 54 sold on the fall of the hammer for an average price of $11,296. The catalogue also offered 84 commercial bulls with 79 sold for an average price of $5316. With 13 passed-in stud bulls sold immediately after the sale, the total gross reached $1,098,000, as compared to last year’s $1.4m reflecting the “tough season”. “The result didn’t matter, we had a great line-up this year,” Mr Thompson said. The sale topper, Munda Reds Holy Smokes, was secured by repeat buyer Paul Laycock and his family, who run High Country Droughtmaster stud in Eskdale, Queensland. “We were looking for a type of sire that represents the type of sale bull we want to sell out of our stud,” Mr Laycock said. “This bull (Holy Smokes) has muscle pattern, length, weight — not excessive, but he has every attribute we want. “We don’t have a lot of his bloodline, it will add a new line.” The double polled Holy Smokes weighed in at 814kg and was 26 months-of-age, and a son of Munda Eight Ball, going back to grandsire Garthowen Velocity 2. Mr Laycock said he was confident beef prices would pick up after good rainfalls in Queensland since December. “The industry always has its ups and downs, even though prices have been down, I’m confident prices should stabilise in next six months,” he said. “We do business with people — the Munda team invest in genetics and in the people that buy their bulls. they back their product.” The underbidder on the sale topper was Botswana cattle farmer Thapelo Setlalekgosi, who made his first appearance at the Munda Reds sale. He said Droughtmaster cattle were a newcomer in his country — introduced about 20 years ago. “They do very well in dry conditions, it’s one of the breeds for the future — my country is breeding them as purebreds,” he said. “As a new breed that is gaining popularity, we are trying to fast-track the breeding. I am a consultant for the Botswana Government which is assisting with the country’s breeding progress. “There are about 2.5 million head of cattle in Botswana — mostly Brahman types and 90 per cent are grown out from grass grazing only.” Mr Setlalekgosie said beef production was the third highest income for Botswana, behind diamonds and tourism, and the country provided high quality export product to the EU. He secured three bulls to a top of $19,000 and average price of $14,667. The $31,000 second top-priced bull, Munda Reds High Roller, was secured by cattle consultant Kim Goad on behalf of Queensland-based Glenavon Droughtmaster stud principal John Atkinson. Mr Atkinson said he was chasing a well-muscled bull with length and a great stud sire outlook. “The bull represents outcross genetics along with a good temperament and “sirey” head with plenty of meat and bone,” he said. Newman-based pastoralist Richard Gratte, of Ethel Creek station secured four stud bulls for an average price of $12,750 and 12 commercial bulls for an average price of $6625. “I was selecting for double polled bulls with good frame and bone plus tidy sheaths,” he said. Mr Gratte, who received good rainfall in January, runs between 5500 and 6000 Droughtmaster cross Shorthorn breeders. Attending their first Munda Reds sale, the Farmer family, of SC Droughtmaster stud in Rockhampton, secured a bull for $15,000 to work in their stud. SC stud co-principal Steve Farmer said he secured Munda Reds Hold My Beer that was sired by a bull that he bred — SC Western. “This bull (Hold My Beer) had good growth data and great sire appeal — we wanted to bring back his sire line into our stud herd,” he said. In wrapping up the “successful” sale, Mr Thompson said it would never have happened without the great support from the bidders and underbidders. “I would like to thank all the sponsors who support us, the Munda Reds staff, my wife and our children and grandchildren, and to Rob Jowett for buying the Telethon bull,” he said.