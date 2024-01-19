The team at Gingin-based Munda Reds Droughtmaster stud will host its third annual on-property bull sale on Monday, April 8, at Glencoe Farm in Gingin. The sale has moved to the first day of Bos Indicus week in WA and will be conducted by Nutrien Livestock and interfaced with AuctionsPlus with a catalogue of between 100 and 140 quality Droughtmaster bulls. This year’s line-up is lauded as the “best ever”. Munda Reds principal Mike Thompson said he believes bull values may fall back this year due to a forecasted tight season and complicated by the ongoing poor market values. “We understand that this season has shook up confidence levels, but hope is for a market turnaround; rain is the key that could quickly bring a market correction,” he said. “In the meantime, Munda Reds has not backed off on its push to bring the best quality genetics to WA. “We secured some exciting prospects with five new industry leading sires purchased in September at Rockhampton, investing to a top of $200,000 for Glenlands D Ex-Rated and $200,000 for Oasis A Mouse. “We also secured a full sister to the record $320,000 top-priced bull, by Rondel Whiskey out of Glenlands D Bells’n’Whistles, that sold to a South African stud.” Mr Thompson, who has been breeding Droughtmaster cattle and selling bulls since 1995, said “as tough as the recent seasons have been, we’re proud of our clients that are experiencing high calving percentages with our genetics”. “We will be looking after all our loyal bull buyers who have previously experienced the quality of genetics bred at Munda — they will get preferential treatment on their paddock bull orders from our Pilbara-based Mundabullangana Station,” he said. Mr Thompson said Droughtmasters were tough cattle that carry that extra do-ability, survivability and fertility, all allowing commercial producers the ability to improve their bottom line. “At Munda Reds, our breeding objectives have been stringent on structural correctness, fertility, temperament, weight for age, and also selecting for well-muscled cattle with some extra bone.” he said. “Above all, the Munda Reds herd is Pompes disease and Pestivirus-free verified by DNA testing and analysis.” He said while Droughtmaster cattle thrive in the northern pastoral regions, they were also considered an exceptional terminal sire for any crossbreeding program in the agricultural areas. “Used as a terminal sire, Droughtmasters offer a quality alternative for hybrid vigour and weigh-in with their smooth coats, particularly when producers are faced with harsher climate seasons,” Mr Thompson said. Munda Reds’ 2024 sale team would again be representing influential sires, including Garthowen Velocity, Kapalee Game Changer, Oasis A Hudson, Oasis A Thurston and SC Glencoe. Of note in this year’s sale will be many sale bulls by retained sons Munda Duke, Decade and Diamond as well as first season sires including Munda Evolve, Excite and Eight Ball. Munda Reds stud manager Ben Wright said it was exciting to see the next generation “breeding on”. “They are now stepping up and proving to be top producers in their own right,” he said. “On the female side of things, again it’s the young breeders and first calf heifers that are shining through with some of our top bulls dropped out of first-calf females. “Our younger females are really showing the quality we have been breeding and selecting for with bloodlines from the original Comanche and Munda females that gel with particular sire lines sourced from Queensland — every year we are seeing remarkable improvement.” Mr Wright said this would be furthered by the purchase of four females, three from Glenlands and one from Adam Geddes from Oasis A Droughtmasters. “These heifers will remain in Queensland to be flushed for IVF and ET programs, being joined to Rondel Whiskey sons bought from Glenlands and High Country sales, and a new sire purchased in partnership with Oasis A Mouse,” he said. “We have got our hands on really exceptional Droughtmaster genetics this year and hope that these IVF and ET programs will fast-track getting that quality into our herd in WA, and really ramp up our breeding to another level.” MUNDA REDS DROUGHMASTER STUD Sale: Monday, April 8, at Gingin On offer: 100 to 140 bulls Information: 0438 395 151