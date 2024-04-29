A Mundaring man who has previously been convicted on several counts of animal cruelty has been fined $14,500 for breaching a lifetime animal ownership ban. The 77-year-old was originally charged in relation to 70 “starving and neglected” sheep and cattle found on his properties in 2012, which resulted in a lifetime ban on owning any animals, with the exception of two cats and two dogs, as long as they were sterilised. However, the Northam Magistrates Court heard the offender was “found to be in charge of” pigs and cattle at a property in Mokine, 95km east of Perth, in September 2021. An RSPCA WA inspector, who attended the offender’s home in Beechina, also reported the man owned an unsterilised female black kelpie, which the offender admitted had had litters of puppies in the past. The Northam Magistrates Court fined the man $14,500 for failing to comply with the prohibition order made against him, and also ordered him to pay more than $3100 in costs. The maximum penalty for breaching the lifetime animal ownership ban is a $20,000 fine and one year in prison. Magistrate Benjamin Tyers said the prosecution case was “overwhelming” in his sentencing. “Three courts have made the (permanent prohibition order) clear,” he said. Judge Tyers also said the offender “cannot and does not accept the ruling of the court”, and told the man “it appears you do not like to obey laws”. RSPCA WA inspector manager Kylie Green said court-imposed animal ownership bans were set in place to protect animals. “When you show yourself to be unable or unwilling to care for animals as they should be, the court will impose these bans to protect other animals,” she said. “To blatantly ignore a court-ordered sanction shows just how little regard the offender has for the law. “This outcome should serve as a warning to others who are considering breaching their own bans — you can, and will be, prosecuted.”