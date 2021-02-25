Tullibardine Angus bulls reached a stud record $18,500 top price while Murray Grey bulls sold to $7000 at the Murray family’s annual bull sale at Albany last Wednesday.

The sale, conducted by Elders, offered 29 Angus bulls, resulting in 28 sold to a stud record average price of $9848, while eight of the 14 Murray Grey bulls offered sold to an average price of $4719.

Nannup commercial producer Kim Dunnet, of OM Dunnet & Co, dug deep in his pockets to secure the sale-topper, Tullibardine Quarter Pounder Q32.

“I have been on the lookout for a quality bull to lift our herd of 700 Angus breeders,” he said. “Visually, the bull appealed to me with his great length of body and depth.

“He appears to have a very good temperament and will fit in nicely to our Harvey Beef grass-fed program.”

Tullibardine stud co-principal Alastair Murray said Q32, sired by Texas Earnan L612, was an outstanding bull.

“He is the best Angus bull and thickest we’ve bred at the stud,” he said. “Its sire (Texas Earnan) sold for $56,000.”

The 1000kg Q32 recorded Estimated Breeding Values of +60, +105 and +147 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights. The underbidder on Q32 was Albany producer Luke Gatti, of L & C Gatti, who secured the $16,000 second-top priced bull, Tullibardine Quatermaine Q43, going back to a Deer Valley sire.

Camera Icon With the $16,000 second top-priced Angus bull, Tullibardine Quartermaine Q43, was Tullibardine stud co-principal Alastair Murray, and buyer Luke Gatti, of Albany. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

Mr Gatti said his second pick would go over a nucleus to breed herd bulls for his family’s 700 head of Angus breeding herd.

“We sell calves mostly into the saleyards at eight to nine months, weighing up to 330kg,” he said.

With Millah Murrah sired sons on offer, values remained strong right through the Angus catalogue, with Millstream Pastoral securing an MM Conversion son for $15,500, while Rayview Park paid $12,500 for an MM Tex son.

Volume buyers included F & V Hortin & Son, securing four bulls to a top of $14,500 and average price of $13,000 for the Hortin family’s 1000-head breeding herd.

Camera Icon Volume buyer Richard Bunn, centre, of Bunn's Vineyard, in Redmond, with livestock manager Ralph Carter, and son George Bunn. Credit: Countryman

Bunn’s Vineyard principal Richard Bunn, of Redmond, secured four bulls for an average price of $6938.

“We were selecting smooth bulls with good temperament for our 300 Angus breeder herd,” he said.

“We’ve been long-time supporters of Tullibardine, with much respect towards Alastair’s outstanding committent to the industry.”

Camera Icon With the $7000 top-priced Murray Grey bull, Tullibardine Q116, was Elders auctioneer James Culleton, Virbac agent Tony Murdoch, Tullibardine stud co-principal Alastair Murray, of Albany, and Nutrien Livestock southern manager Bob Pumphrey. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

From the Murray Grey catalogue, the $7000 top-priced bull, Tullibardine Quinnes Rock Q116, was secured by an undisclosed commercial Gingin producer through Nutrien Livestock southern manager Bob Pumphrey.

“The powerful stud prospect will go over some Gingin mature cows,” Mr Pumphrey said. The 905kg grey bull was sired by Tullibardine Liberated L83, going back to Devanah Easy E28.

The $6000 second top-priced bull, Tullibardine Quarter Mile Q93, sired by Monterey Mandingo M204, was secured by Monterey Murray Grey stud, in Karridale.

Another stud purchase was from Melaleuca Murray Grey stud, in Manypeaks, that secured Tullibardine Quicksilver Q132 for $4000.

Mr Pumphrey said buyers showed confidence in their bids. the sale was attended by an exceptionally good crowd.

“It was one of the best line up of Tullibardine bulls and buyers showed confidence in their bids,” he said.

“The majority of producers were on the Angus, while the exceptional values on the Murray Greys offered buyers a good selection.”