Mutton and merinos keep driving market

Last week mutton prices moved higher and support increased for merino lambs.

WA Meat Marketing Co-Operative increased its mutton price by 40¢ to $5.20, making them the highest public bid in the WA market.

Other buyers — processors and feedlots — generally kept prices unchanged heading into the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s period.

On the east coast, mutton prices and demand firmed as buyers look to fill booking spaces before the holiday break and saleyards shut for the festive period recess.

Prices remain at a 50¢ to 70¢ premium over-the-hooks to WA, with the spread the widest in northern New South Wales and Queensland where season conditions remain the worst.

Goat prices have remained stable over the last week.

Queensland is sitting around $9.50 and easing to $9 as you head down into Victoria and South Australia.

In WA, prices have been under a bit of pressure in the last few weeks and are now sitting at $7.50.

Unlike the sheep market, the cattle market has been under pressure for the last few weeks.

Teys Australia has reduced over-the-hooks grids by 10¢ almost entirely across the board for the last two weeks and other buyers have adjusted their grids with bigger penalties and discounts for stock falling outside their target range.

Over-the-hooks prices are about $5.40 for 0-2 tooth steers in the east.

Export orders out of north Queensland remain around $3.20.

Other points of interest:

— Audio reports are now available in the LIVEstock Pricing app — so there is no need to wait by the radio or go online the next day.

— Sign up now for the LIVEstock Pricing Daily Market Updates via the markets page on our website.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.