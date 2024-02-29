An Narrogin farmer has been convicted of animal cruelty and received a $34,000 suspended fine after about 60 sheep starved to death on his property. The 76-year-old was charged following an investigation in 2021 in response to reports of “poor animal welfare” on the Narrogin Valley property. Inspectors from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development found “about 60 recently deceased and dying sheep” in a “severely emaciated condition”, a DPIRD spokeswoman said. The animals were “weak and minimally responsive to stimuli”, with laboratory analysis determining they were “suffering from starvation”. The man pleaded guilty to four counts of animal cruelty in Narrogin Magistrates Court last week and was ordered to pay $7500 in legal costs, and also fined $34,000. His fine was suspended for 12 months, meaning he will not be required to pay it if he does not reoffend during that time. In handing down the sentence, Magistrate Erin O’Donnell said a relatively long suspension period was required due to the seriousness of the offence, and to ensure the man’s further compliance with the Animal Welfare Act. DPIRD regional compliance director Noel Chambers said livestock producers had an obligation to ensure proper and humane care and management of stock in all circumstances. “While the department appreciates the challenges producers face, it is unacceptable to allow sheep to starve to death,” he said. “Options can include feeding at the minimum requirements, finding agistment, destocking or as a last resort, human euthanasia.”