The Federal Government has tipped $3.9 million into grants to boost the National Livestock Traceability System in a bid to overhaul its database system. Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry assistant minister Anthony Chisholm this month opened applications for the NLIS database uplift transition support grant, which aim to help offset the costs of moving from the original NLIS API system to the new API version. Mr Chrisholm said “getting the transition right” would ensure Australia maintains a contemporary, fit-for-purpose livestock traceability system well into the future. The grant will be administered by Integrity Systems Company on behalf of the Australian Government and will be available to existing NLIS database integrators. This includes equipment and device manufacturers, software providers for processors, feedlots, saleyards, third-party integrators and state and territory departments of agriculture. The investment has been funded under the Federal Government’s Bolstering Australia’s Biosecurity System Package.