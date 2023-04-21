Animal activists and trespassers on farms in Western Australia will face tougher penalties under the State’s new Animal Welfare and Trespass Legislation Act 2023, which passed through the parliament during the last sitting period.

Intensive food production facilities and abattoirs will also have greater oversight with designated inspectors able to enter the facilities to monitor animal welfare compliance requirements.

Attorney General John Quigley said the Government’s new laws strike a balance between protecting the agricultural sector and ensuring that the community can have confidence in the animal welfare practices employed by the sector.

“By enhancing the existing animal welfare inspection regime, animal advocates will no longer be able to use lack of transparency in abattoirs and other intensive production facilities as a reason for their illegal actions, and they will face far greater consequences should they break the law,” Mr Quigley said.

The maximum penalty for individuals charged with illegally entering a premise used for commercial animal farming or slaughter has been doubled and the availability of misconduct restraining orders expanded under the government’s new animal welfare and trespass laws.

Offenders will now face a maximum of two years’ imprisonment and a fine of $24,000 if found guilty of the new offence of aggravated trespass.

Additionally, if a court chooses not to sentence an adult offender to prison, it must impose a minimum penalty of a fine and community order.

As part of the reform package, improvements to the Animal Welfare Act 2002 have also been made.

Designated inspectors will have the power to enter certain facilities to monitor their compliance with animal welfare requirements.

These powers will be available in respect of abattoirs, knackeries and intensive food production facilities, such as intensive egg and poultry farms and piggeries.

Previously, the Act only permitted inspectors to enter these places by consent, under a warrant, or where the inspector reasonably suspected that an offence has been, is being, or is likely to be committed at the place.

Camera Icon WAFarmers president John Hassell. Credit: Jenne Brammer / The West Australian

WAFarmers president John Hassell said he was happy that the government had finally passed the legislation because they had been talking about it for years.

“I’m happy with the increased penalties for trespassers,” Mr Hassell said.

“It’s about protecting people who are going about their business in a lawful way.

“I’m fine with the designated inspectors so long as they are from the department of agriculture and know what they are talking about.”

The new laws are aimed at protecting the agricultural sector, in particular farming families, by strengthening the penalties for those who trespass on farms to interfere with animal food production while also providing for the proactive inspection of abattoirs, knackeries and intensive food production facilities.

Camera Icon WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis. Credit: Countryman / Countryman

Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis said the government was committed to enhancing animal welfare in WA, which was a priority for consumers and global markets.

“This legislation will not only protect WA farmers and their families but also assist our primary industries to satisfy community expectations,’ Ms Jarvis said.

“A strong and transparent animal welfare system is imperative to support the long-term vitality and sustainability of our agricultural sector.”