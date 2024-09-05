The Cook Government has employed the help of seven cattle stations as part of a newly launched research project aiming to “transform” agriculture in the northern Rangelands. The project, dubbed the Pilbara Extension Network, is the first initiative to be created under the Pilbara Innovation Partnership, a four-year research collaboration between Meat and Livestock Australia, Rio Tinto, and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis called it a “unique” partnership that would encourage local leaders to bring about innovation and address challenges facing pastoralists. “This partnership is a terrific model of industry and government collaboration towards a common goal of building business and Rangelands resilience in WA’s valuable pastoral sector,” she said. Seven cattle stations will administer “on-ground” projects and trial new technology as part of PEN. Koodarrie Station near Onslow, Wyloo Station near Nanutarra, and Warrawagine Station and Yarrie Station near Marble Bar will explore the latest approaches to land management and grazing to help regenerate the Rangelands. Hillside Station near Nullagine, and Limestone Station in Marble Bar will investigate the use of advanced herd-management tools and techniques. Sylvania Station, near Newman, will examine the use of advanced genetic testing, and targeted breeding techniques to produce cattle best suited to Rangeland conditions. Sylvania Station co-owner Weldon Percy said PEN’s funding would help continue the work they had already carried out on genetic testing and breeding. “The (desired) outcomes is, if you have a high-performing sale animal, you can identify the father and mother’s bloodlines, so you’re going to try and select from them in the future,” he said. “Or similarly, if you have a poorly performing sale animal, you want to find out where those bloodlines came from to make sure you don’t breed from them in the future.” Mr Percy said PEN was also helping to upskill and sponsor a young employee from Sylvania, so they could learn how to best implement research projects and practices. Member for Pilbara Kevin Michel said the Pilbara was the “powerhouse of the nation” thanks to both its mining and beef industries. “I am proud to be part of the Cook Government, which is helping pastoral businesses in my electorate to thrive, grow and become even more efficient,” he said. All stations taking part in PEN will also have leadership roles in three research and development network hubs that will be introduced in the Pilbara, where they can share their knowledge and experiences.