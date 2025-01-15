Unstable milk prices, labour shortages, and rising operational costs are among the reasons why some farmers are opting to leave the dairy industry behind. These were the findings from a new Curtin University study, published January 6, which sought to measure Australian dairy farmers’ attitudes towards their businesses. The study, which surveyed 147 dairy farmers from across the country in 2023, found around one-third of respondents were considering transitioning away from dairy farming. When asked if they were satisfied with their current dairy farming operations, 45 per cent of farmers provided positive responses. However, among the positive replies, some respondents still raised concerns about the long-term viability of their businesses. Despite being Australia’s third-biggest rural industry, the number of dairy farms in the country had dropped from 6770 in 2012, to 4420 just 10 years later. The study said this trend would most likely continue as more dairy farmers opted to leave the industry for other means of income. “Most farmers we surveyed (54 per cent) were open to exploring other agricultural enterprises — primarily cropping and beef —with many believing dairy farming in Australia was not sustainable,” Curtin University’s Sustainability Policy Institute’s adjunct professor Clive Phillips said. “More than a third (36 per cent) were interested in transitioning to horticulture or another business venture if there was government help, however financial and technical assistance were seen as more important than government support.” Dr Phillips said the most common reasons for considering a transition were ageing and/or health issues, labour shortage, and increasing operational costs. WAFarmers dairy section president Ian Noakes agreed dairy farmers were facing hardships around the country, but said more should be done to keep them in the industry. “Wouldn’t it be far better to help the people that are in the industry stay in it rather than help them transition to something else?” he said. Mr Noakes said issues stemmed from a lack of profitability in the industry. “But that’s not the fault of the farmers, it’s the fault of the marketing system. The price that farmers receive is not satisfactory,” he said. “We’ve lost control of our ability to get a fair price out of the marketplace, which is a problem.” Benger dairy farmer Michael Partridge said despite the importance of the dairy industry in providing fresh produce, returns had been low, creating an “unviable” situation for producers. He said WA farmers earned 10 to 20 cents per litre less than Victorian and New South Wales farmers, despite the states sharing “very similar” markets. “The WA industry isn’t getting the returns and hasn’t got the returns the eastern state has got, yet we have a higher cost base,” he said. “We are supplying fresh milk to the most isolated city in the world; what’s the alternative without the WA dairy industry?” Mr Partridge, whose family has been in the dairy business for 135 years, said the issues of labour shortages and costs were even more prominent in WA as dairy farmers often had to compete with mining sector for labour. Another rising issue for the dairy industry flagged by the study was the increased competition posed by plant-based products. The global dairy alternatives market, which was worth $27 billion USD in 2023, is expected to continue to grow to be worth $43.6 billion USD by 2028. Forty per cent of Australian households were reported to be buying plant-based milk as of 2022, according to the study. While there is more demand for the product, Mr Partridge said it was no replacement for the real thing, and he had faith dairy products were not going to give way to demand for plant-based alternatives. Mr Partridge said despite the challenges that come with dairy farming, it was a “meaningful business” that allowed him and his family to produce “magnificent food” for the public. “To get the product picked up from your farm every day, delivered to Perth, and be on the market shelf a day later, that’s pretty worthwhile,” he said.