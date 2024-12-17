The National Farmers’ Federation says Australian governments have a chance to rebuild trust with primary producers, following a commitment by the nation’s agriculture ministers to pursue science-based approaches to animal welfare. All State and Territory agriculture ministers endorsed the National Statement on Animal Welfare, a commitment which aims to establish a nationally consistent and coordinated approach to animal wellbeing standards, on December 13. Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said the Statement showcased Australia’s “firm commitment” to strengthening animal wellbeing. “The statement provides a snapshot of the challenges and opportunities in animal welfare in Australia, while cementing a commitment to working towards a vision for sustainable improvements,” she said. “The renewed Australian Animal Welfare Strategy will signal to Australian consumers and our international trading partners that animal welfare is a priority for Australia.” WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis also welcomed the Statement and said the Cook Government was proud to work with other State and Territories towards a unified and science-based approach to animal welfare. The Statement has six main goals, which include utilising modern animal welfare science and research to back decision-making, increasing community awareness on welfare standards, and establishing cooperation with international bodies such as the World Organisation for Animal Health. The Statement will also work towards establishing a governing body to oversee the implementation of animal welfare activities, and a system to monitor and report compliance to animal welfare standards. NFF president David Jochinke welcomed the Statement and said the peak farming body will remain committed to collaborating with governments to ensure Australian farmers maintain their “world-leading reputation” in animal welfare. He said livestock wellbeing was fundamental to farmers, but recent political policy on animal welfare had “eroded” the agriculture industry’s trust in governments. “This is largely due to the growing influence of extreme animal activist groups who lack understanding of livestock systems and fail to engage constructively with the industry,” he said. “(This) announcement presents an opportunity for governments to rebuild trust with farmers. “To achieve meaningful improvements, animal welfare policies must be based on evidence, science, and developed in collaboration with farmers, who work with animals every day.” The Statement comes not long after the Albanese Government committed $5 million, to be administered over the next four years, to the renewal of the Australian Animal Welfare Strategy. “We reiterate that any efforts to enhance animal welfare must be grounded in unbiased, current, evidence-based science and guided by practical industry expertise,” Mr Jochinke said. “A collaborative approach between industry and government is essential for driving continuous improvement.”