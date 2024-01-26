Patmore Feeds has defined the efficiency of feeding livestock by its recommendation that pelletised rations are more beneficial than grain mixes. The newly established livestock feed manufacturing company recognises that efficient feeding plays an important role in the financial performance of livestock operations. Patmore Feeds business development manager Paul Avery said for those farmers running cattle or sheep, choosing between pelletised rations and traditional grain mixes was a decision that can significantly impact both the bottom line and the health of the animals. “Pelletised rations offer a level of nutritional consistency that can be challenging to achieve with traditional grain mixes,” he said. “Each pellet contains a precisely measured combination of grains, fibre, vitamins, and minerals, ensuring that each animal receives a balanced diet. “This consistency leads to improved animal health, better growth rates, and higher-quality meat or milk production.” He said with grain mixes, there was often more waste as animals can selectively eat their preferred grains, leaving others behind. “Pelletised rations minimise waste since all the nutrients are combined into a single pellet,” Mr Avery said. “Previous articles have already touched on the sometimes high percentage of grain left on the ground and the potential to spread weeds.” Patmore Feeds recognises that pelletised feed is easier to handle, and store compared to loose grain mixes. “It takes up less space, requires less labour for mixing and distribution, and reduces the risk of spoilage due to exposure to the elements,” Mr Avery said. “In a busy livestock enterprise, these advantages can translate into significant time and cost savings.” A pelletised ration is also designed to be highly digestible, which means that animals can absorb more nutrients from their feed. “This results in better feed conversion ratios, meaning that less feed is needed to achieve the same level of growth or production,” Mr Avery said. “Improved digestibility is especially important for livestock farmers aiming to maximise their profits.” Patmore Feeds understands that modern pelletising technology allows for precise customisation of feed formulations to meet the specific needs of different livestock breeds and growth stages. This flexibility enables farmers to optimise their feeding programs for better results. It offers a much greater level of control which is important for planning and achieving desired outcomes. “Traditional grain mixes have been a staple in livestock feeding for years, however the efficiencies offered by pelletised rations cannot be overlooked,” Mr Avery said. “From improved nutritional consistency and reduced waste to ease of handling and better digestibility, pelletised feed has become a game changer in the livestock industry.” To find out more, visit www.patmorefeeds.com.au or call 9214 0000.