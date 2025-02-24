Patrick Hutchinson has been appointed the new chair of the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework, nearly four months after stepping down from his prior industry leadership role. Mr Hutchinson stepped down from his position as chief executive officer of the Australian Meat Industry Council after more than seven years in October, saying he believed the organisation had emerged stronger and more united. In that role, he led the industry through significant challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic and shifting international trade dynamics with China. The Australian Beef Sustainability Framework sets out the key indicators of sustainability performance for the beef industry. It provides evidence-based metrics to enable producers to track their performance on animal care, environmental stewardship, economic resilience, and people and the community. Mr Hutchinson said he believed the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework’s use could empower the Australian beef industry to demonstrate its value to customers, investors, retailers and stakeholders. “The ABSF benchmarks the Australian beef producers and tracks performance against 24 priority issues and 53 sustainability indicators. It assures customers that producers care as much about sustainability as they do,” Mr Hutchinson said. “My priority will be to engage with all parts of the supply chain to drive meaningful sustainability outcomes. Collaboration is key, and I will work to ensure the ABSF continues to reflect the needs and ambitions of the entire beef industry. “Completing a new materiality assessment is an immediate priority as it will help frame the direction of the ABSF and its ongoing focus over the next four years.” The Australian Beef Sustainability Framework is owned, developed and led by industry through its peak industry bodies of Cattle Australia, Australian Lot Feeders’ Association, and the Australian Meat Industry Council. The Australian Beef Sustainability Framework is overseen by an Advisory Board and led by the independent Steering Group, while MLA provides resources.