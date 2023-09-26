The Edward family of Belmont Park Poll Merino stud exhibited the supreme exhibit of the Perth Royal Show’s Merino and Poll Merino judging competition that brought 127 entries from 14 studs to the Claremont Showground. The judging was held from Saturday to Sunday, September 23 and 24, and it was supported by the Stud Merino Breeders Association of WA and the Royal Agricultural Society of WA along with other prize money sponsors. The three judges, including Angus Halliday, of Callowie Poll Merinos, at Bordertown, SA, Jarrod King, of Warralea Poll Merino stud, at Gairdner, and Tom Lilbume, of Poll Boonoke stud, at Conargo, NSW, were unanimous in their decision to put up the two-tooth medium wool Belmont Park Poll Merino ram. The 18.5 micron autumn-shorn ram with a 99.9 per cent comfort factor was judged against four other grand champion exhibits in the supreme line-up including a fine-wool Auburn Valley Poll Merino ram, a medium-wool Rockdale Valley Merino ram, a medium-wool Tilba Tilba Merino ewe and a medium-wool Belmont Park Poll Merino ewe. Mr Lilbume, who was the medium-wool judge, said the Belmont Park ram, that was also sashed junior champion ram of the show, had very productive shape, with a pure head and soft muzzle. “The ram has dual-purpose qualities, he has both meat and wool attributes — this is the way the industry is going,” he said. “The ram is very safe and uncomplicated and has beautiful soft skin.” Belmont Park stud classer Courtney Sutherland said the ram was sired by East Bungaree Louis that was bought for $11,000. The stud team from Belmont Park also exhibited the highly decorated grand champion March-shorn and August-shorn Poll Merino ewes. Mr Lilbume, who was judging his first Perth Royal Show, said the Merino and Poll Merino exhibits were very representative of WA sheep with big bodies and good wool cutting attributes. “It was an honour to judge the competition,” he said. All three judges had their work cut-out for them to pick the champions in the various classes. In the unhoused-unrugged classes, a Merna Poll Merino ram, exhibited by the Johnston family, of Quairading, was sashed grand champion ram. The 19.3 micron ram was admired by Mr King for its “beautiful soft wool, good bone and spring of rib”. The Merna ram was later sashed reserve grand champion Poll Merino ram of the show, against the supreme Belmont Park ram. Mr King — who was the fine-wool judge — said the Auburn Valley Poll Merino that was sashed with the August-shorn grand champion ribbon, had “beautiful fine white wool”. The Rintoul family, of Auburn Valley in Williams, were excited to win their first grand champion broad ribbon at a major show. Studmaster Peter Rintoul said the ram went back to a Pooginook sire that was used in the stud to increase wool quality. Rockdale Valley studmaster Brendan Maher, of Muntadgin, also won his first grand champion broad ribbon for his medium-wool August-shorn Merino ram. Mr Halliday, who was the strong-wool judge, said the Rockdale Valley ram “was a complete animal with great wool cover”. The Jones family, of Belka Valley stud in Bruce Rock, were awarded the inaugural junior champion ewe sash with their highly awarded grand champion unhoused-unrugged fine-medium wool ewe. Mr Halliday said the ewe had “unbelievable scale with silky and stylish white wool”. The Jones family also exhibited the champion group of three rams with a prize of $3000 from Elders. Tilba Tilba stud of Williams, exhibited the champion group of three ewes that included two superfine ewes and one fine wool ewe. Tilba Tilba studmaster Stuart Rintoul, who also runs the Dongiemon stud, was awarded a grand champion sash for a medium wool Merino ewe. Mr Lilbume said the 20.1 micron ewe had great shape and bone and was well covered with beautiful white wool. Mr Rintoul, who was assisted by his son, Andrew, had the scores on the board with their many stud entries and conglomerate champion points to be awarded the most points’ trophy of both the Merino section and the Merino and wool section at this year’s Perth Royal Show. “We were also very pleased to win the exhibitor of the year award,” he said. WINNERS’ LIST Supreme Exhibit PRS: Belmont Park Supreme Wool Exhibit: Rangeview Merino and Poll Merino Stud Group of Three Rams: Belka Valley Poll Merino Stud Group of Three Ewes: Dongiemon and Tilba Tilba Merinos Pairs: Rockdale Valley Most Points Sheep and Wool PRS: Dongiemon and Tilba Tilba Merinos Most Points Open Section PRS: Dongiemon and Tilba Tilba Merinos Most Points combined at the Wagin Woolorama and the Perth Royal Show: Dongiemon and Tilba Tilba Merinos