It was Brimfield Stud’s time to shine during the Poll Dorset competition at this year’s Perth Royal Show, where their ewe, from the ewe under 1.5 years born after April 1 class, was sashed overall grand champion. Judge Isabele Roberts of Ridgehaven Poll Dorset Stud in Cudal, New South Wales, said the ewe had caught her eye from the moment she stepped in the ring. “I really think she deserves to be the overall winner,” Mrs Roberts said. “She is so well put together and is a great accomplishment for her breeders.” Brimfield Stud co-principal Max Whyte, of Kendenup, said the ewe had placed second in her class at Wagin Woolorama earlier this year and was sired by Brimfield Ram 942 of 18, who was interbreed champion at the 2019 Perth Royal Show. During her age class Mrs Roberts said the ewe had a beautiful front end and perfect legs. When awarding the ewe her champion ewe sash, Mrs Roberts said the ewe had absolute perfect balance. “She is lovely on her feet, has a really great head; she is an excellent example of the breed,” Mrs Roberts said. Standing up against the grand champion ewe was Tipperary Poll Dorset Stud’s champion ram who was from the EVB ram class for rams born on or after April 1. Mrs Roberts said when sashing the champion ram he was beautifully balanced with excellent carcase all the way through. “He has volume in the hind leg and across the loin,” she said. “He has a very lovely front end.” The reserve champion Poll Dorset ram sash was awarded to a Stockdale ram who was also awarded the champion ram lamb sash and had originated from the Scan class for ram lambs born on or after April 1 class. Mrs Roberts said the growth of the ram lamb was impressive and he had length all the way through. Winning this year’s Balmoral ram class for rams under 1.5 years born on or after April 1 — judged subjectively and objectively using raw data for muscle, fat, length and weight — was Shirlee Downs. The ram scored 97.8 in objective measurements with the judges’ score of 27 to win on a total score of 124.8 points. The ram scored a 20.1 for fat/Wt, 68 for EMA/Wt and 10 for length. Coming in at a close second was a second Shirlee Downs ram which scored 93.9 in objective measurements and a score of 30 from the judges for a total of 123.9 points. The ram in second scored 18.3 in Fat/Wt, 65 in EMA/Wt and 11 for length. Winning this year’s breeders group under 1.5 years class was Shirlee Downs, with Mrs Roberts saying they were “magnificent”. “He is a really strong ram being carried by two really strong ewes,” she said. Shirlee Downs also went on to win the group of three rams under 1.5 years class. Mrs Roberts said from a producer’s point of view they were the most consistent group of animals. “I put this group in first as if I was a buyer — they are even enough that I would confidently buy all three of them to suit my needs,” she said. The group of three ewes under 1.5 years class was awarded to Brimfield. Mrs Roberts said if she could go home with this group of three ewes she would be incredibly happy, from a stud breeder’s perspective. Brimfield was awarded for being the exhibitor gaining the most points in the Poll Dorset lamb classes and the exhibitor gaining the most points in the Poll Dorset classes; while Shirlee Downs was awarded the Mervyn Weston Memorial Trophy for the most points awarded across all classes. Poll Dorset competition: Grand champion and champion ewe: Brimfield Reserve champion ewe: Shirlee Downs Champion ram: Tipperary Poll Dorset Stud Reserve champion ram: Stockdale Breeders group: Shirlee Downs Progeny group: Shirlee Downs Group of three ewes: Brimfield Group of three rams: Shirlee Downs