The Perth Royal Show inaugural Supreme Beef Breed Pair competition resulted in two winners, who both contributed an exhibit to form an evenly-matched winning Charolais pair that included a previously judged grand champion bull and grand champion female. The newest pair competition was part of the two-day Beef Interbreed Competition and created much interest in that the animals may come from two separate exhibitors and the judge’s nod for the Charolais pair did exactly that. The three judges deliberating on the pairs included Summit Livestock principal Hayden Green, of Uranquinty, NSW; Thologolong Angus and Murray Grey stud principal Kerrie Sutherland, at Albury, NSW; and Knowla Livestock co-principal Ted Laurie, of Moppy, NSW. It was the Charolais female exhibited by the Thompson family, of Venturon stud, at Boyup Brook, and the Charolais bull that was exhibited by the Yost family, of Liberty stud, at Toodyay, that the three judges sashed supreme against eight pairs of other breeds. Judge Hayden Green said the Charolais bull had “tremendous power with muscle and shape” and the Charolais female was “elegant through the front end”. The pinnacle Beef Interbreed Competition, held on September 27 and 28, featured the cattle champions previously judged within their breed and then put up against all other breeds to determine the judges’ pick for supreme individual awards and group interbreed champions. The individual awards began with the All Breeds Supreme Junior Champion Beef Bull competition that brought eight different junior bulls to the judging arena. Ms Sutherland said the top four junior bulls would make outstanding sires for the future, but all three judges honed in on the Angus for its “powerful expression of the breed” and “sound feet and legs”. The Angus bull, Venturon Timeless T73, was exhibited by the Thompson family, who were over the moon to win their first interbreed supreme with an Angus — they established the stud just three years ago to run alongside their Charolais stud. The All Breeds Supreme Junior Champion Beef female competition had nine different breeds paraded before the judges with the Thompson’s Charolais exhibit, Venturon Reminisce T54, sashed supreme. Mr Green said the junior female had “tremendous power” and “walks out well” combined with its finishing ability. The All Breeds Supreme Senior Champion Beef Bull award went to a Highland bull, exhibited by Thistle Doon Highland stud principal Kristy Jacklin, of Bindoon. It was Ms Jacklin’s first ever showing of her cattle at the Perth Royal Show after just recently establishing a breeding herd — her bull, Hector of Koonunga, was the only bull in the senior competition. Ms Sutherland said the Scottish Highland breed was known for its ruggedness. “They are beautiful cattle and the length of carcase is there,” she said. The All Breeds Supreme Senior Champion Beef Female had six different breeds vying for top bragging rights. The judges couldn’t go past the very sound three-year-old Angus cow, Tullibardine Fiona R47, that Mr Laurie said was taking care of its big calf-at-foot and was the “safest” of the other breeds. Tullibardine Angus stud principals Alastair and Jenny Murray are long-time exhibitors at the Show and appreciate the opportunity to exhibit their cattle in front of large crowds. The arena filled up with quality cattle during the Breeders Group of Three Interbreed Competition that judged nine groups of three heifers and three groups of three bulls that must be owned by one exhibitor. The winning group of three heifers was won by the Thompson family, for their Venturon Charolais group, and their group of three Angus heifers were placed runners-up. The Murray family took out the group of three bulls for their length and thickness. Ms Sutherland said the bulls were all similar in type and very sound while also having good softness. In the Breeders Group of Three Interbreed competition, with eight entries, the Thompson family were back in the winners’ circle with their group of Angus cattle. Ms Sutherland said the group of Angus from Venturon, were “the most even” and displayed very sound structure. Venturon stud co-principal Harris Thompson said he was thrilled with the showing of his family’s Charolais and Angus cattle. “It was our first Angus interbreed wins for our junior heifer and the breeders’ group and the third consecutive win for our breeders group of three heifers for our Charolais,” he said. “Next year we are celebrating 30 years of the Venturon Charolais stud.” The last competition was the RASWA Interbreed Calf Competition that was won by the Murray family for their Angus heifer calf. It was judged against a Aldgate Limousin bull calf with Ms Sutherland giving the heifer the nod for being a “pearler” with “correct balance and softness” and “correct udder placement”. BEEF INTERBREED COMPETITION All Breeds Supreme Junior Champion Beef Bull: Venturon Angus All Breeds Supreme Junior Champion Beef Female: Venturon Charolais All Breeds Supreme Senior Champion Beef Bull: Thistle Doon Highland All Breeds Supreme Senior Champion Beef Female: Tullibardine Angus RASWA Interbreed Grand Champion Calf: Tullibardine Angus, Reserve: Aldgate Limousin Supreme Beef Breed Pair: Venturon and Liberty Charolais studs Breeders Group of Three Interbreed Heifers: Venturon Charolais, Reserve: Venturon Angus Breeders Group of Three Interbreed Bulls: Tullibardine Angus Breeders Group of Three Interbreed: Venturon Angus