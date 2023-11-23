The details of how 500 pigs died on a Wheatbelt farm are yet to be revealed after a four month-long investigation has not reached a conclusion, leaving the State’s $130 million pork industry none the wiser. Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development animal welfare inspectors were alerted to the tragedy of animals dead or suffering at the privately owned pork grow out facility in July and had been onsite investigating the situation since then. It is unclear if personnel were still working at the property but a DPRID spokeswoman said on November 16 that there was “no update” in the situation. “DPIRD is unable to make any comment while an investigation is underway,” she said. The property is a supplier to the State’s largest pork processing and only export accredited facility, Linley Valley Pork, which was engaged By DPIRD to assist with the management of the pigs. A Linley Valley Pork spokesman said staff were continuing to provide “farm management assistance and oversight” on the property and would do so “as long as needed”. He said Linley Valley Pork was also continuing to buy pigs from the farm under its contractual agreement so that the farmer had the funds to continue operating and look after the livestock onsite. “If we were to stop buying the pigs the farmer wouldn’t have any way to look after the stock,” the spokesman said. WA Pork Producers Association chief executive Jan Cooper said it was rare for an investigation of this magnitude to be undertaken within the industry and the organisation was hopeful a resolution would be announced in due course. Ms Cooper expected DPIRD to be working through its investigation process to ensure it covered off properly on understanding and examining all matters related to the incident, especially if charges were to be laid.