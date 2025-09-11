An upstanding Wickepin-bred Poll Merino ram sold to a top of $14,000 at the Lewis family’s Lewisdale Ram Sale, that resulted in a 100 per cent clearance. The 200-ram sale offering was conducted by AWN and Dyson Jones on Saturday, September 6, with Cameron Petricevich calling the bids resulting in an average price of $2412 per head. This compared favourably to last year when 250 rams reached a top of $15,000 and an average price of $2062. Mr Petricevich said the rams were well presented and the complete clearance of all 200 rams was a testament of confidence in the industry. “Although the offering was down on last year due to the current wool market and some seasonal issues, the increased average price was a confidence builder,” he said. The sale topper, offered as pen one, sold to repeat buyer Gary Dickenson, of Rejall Park stud at Miga Lake in Victoria, through Dyson Jones Wickepin area manager Andrew Kittow. The ram measured 20.9 micron with a comfort factor of 99.3 and a body weight of 153kg. Mr Dickenson will put the ram over a nucleus of specially selected ewes to breed his own flock rams. There were two $7000 second top-priced rams sold with one secured by long time buyer Stephen Fowler, of Esperance, while the other was acquired by returning buyer Bill Chisholm, a Jerramungup woolgrower. Mr Fowler and his daughter Olivia Fowler secured a total of six rams for an average price of $4917. “I was selecting for 21 micron types which are what I consider the best option for the current wool market,” he said. “We start shearing our Lewisdale blood flock on September 8 and plan to get the bales to market straight away with ambitions it will sell for more than 1000 cents.kg greasy.” The Fowler family runs 16,000 breeders with plans to maintain numbers. The Chisholm family secured a total of four rams for an average price of $6125. Their 19.3 micron $7000 ram was from pen 26, they also paid $6500 for a 18.6 micron ram and $6000 for a 18.7 micron ram, keeping their eye on the finer end with the heavy cutting ability of the Lewisdale offering. Esperance woolgrower Joe Della Vedova was again the volume buyer taking home a total of 51 rams to a top of $4500 and average price of $1837. Mr Della Vedova said his family’s combined breeding numbers would fall from 12,000 head to about 8500 due to the uncertainty of the sheep industry. “We judge the industry according to the financial institutions foresight,” he said. “The signals we are getting is that they are more invested in proteins derived for human consumption through plant sources and not red meat. “I prefer red meat.” Kulin woolgrower Brent Tyson was back at the sale to secure 11 big-framed rams to a top of $4000 and average price of $2382. “We selected for big bodies and medium wool for our 3000-breeding ewe flock, aiming to get lambs to market quicker while we hope for an improvement in the wool market,” he said. With the sale held on a school-free Saturday and on Father’s Day weekend, brothers Jay and Kyle Della Vedova brought their children to the sale to watch their dads secure 12 rams for their Narembeen farming property. The brothers paid to a top of $3500 and an average price of $2758 for their Kumooran Plains Poll Merino flock. Before the sale start, Lewisdale stud wool classer John Sherlock, of Narrogin, announced his retirement from the industry. “I enjoyed 70 years of the improvement of the Merino industry,” he said. Mr Sherlock was the author of A Lifetime with Merinos, published in 2019 and edited by his wife Elizabeth.