Private ram sale negotiations topped at $25,000 with a bulk of rams sold to an Argentina repeat buyer at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo and Sale. Seven rams in total sold privately to local, interstate, and overseas buyers at the Katanning Leisure Centre on August 15 at a total value of $114,500. The highest-priced ram, East Mundalla Rosco 42, sold to a syndicate of two buyers including the Mackin family of Kamballie stud in Tammin and the Maher family of Rockdale Valley stud in Muntadgin. The 21 micron Poll Merino ram was a first drop son of EM 94 and represented a new bloodline for the two studs. Returning to the expo after several years’ absence, Leleque stud general manager Ronald MacDonald of Argentina secured one East Mundalla Poll Merino ram for $20,000. Mr MacDonald, assisted by stud consultant Michael Gough and working with Livestock Genetics Exports owner Michael Blake also secured four other rams including a Manunda Poll Merino ram for $18,000, a Barloo Merino ram for $16,500, a Wililoo Merino ram for $12,000, and a Woolkabin Poll Merino ram for $10,000. Mr Blake said the Argentinian interest was rams with productivity, clean wool, and the ability to walk distances to water sources. “The Leleque stud and commercial enterprise, that is part of the Benetton Group, runs more than 90,000 breeders across large blocks of land,” he said. The Gooding family also sold a $13,000 ram to new buyer Oak Farms stud in South Australia through Cousins Merino Services owner Paul Cousins, who inspected the ram at Katanning on behalf of the buyer.